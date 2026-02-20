Fidelity National Financial Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.52

Feb 20, 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2026.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
[email protected]
515.330.3307

