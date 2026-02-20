Fidelity National Financial Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.52

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2026.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

