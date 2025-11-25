Fidelity National Financial CEO Mike Nolan and CFO Tony Park to Speak at the KBW 2025 Title Insurance Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) today announced that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KBW Title Insurance Day on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at approximately 10:00 am Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available live and for replay via audio webcast on investor.fnf.com.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

