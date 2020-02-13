Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2020.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: the ability to consummate the proposed FGL Holdings transaction; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory, shareholder and stockholder approval and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the proposed FGL Holdings transaction; the ability of FNF to successfully integrate FGL Holdings' operations and employees; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed FGL Holdings transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that FGL Holdings and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

