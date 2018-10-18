Fidelity Southern Corporation Reports Earnings For Third Quarter Of $12.7 Million

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Southern Corporation ("Fidelity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LION), holding company for Fidelity Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $12.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018, compared with $9.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018, and with $7.9 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. For the year to date ended September 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $33.9 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared with $27.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.

Fidelity's Chairman, Jim Miller, said, "The third quarter reflects a number of positive trends with our decision to reduce our indirect auto business. Transitioning to a more commercially focused balance sheet has allowed us to build more customer relationships, help continue our good deposit growth, provide net interest margin growth, and moderate our costs as the banking industry and markets continue to change."

President Palmer Proctor added, "The momentum we started last year has successfully generated over $328 million, or 9%, total loan growth since the end of the third quarter of 2017. This is in spite of very competitive market conditions and accelerated payoffs. We are fully focused on driving shareholder value through our balance sheet transition strategy that will enhance liquidity, drive more commercial bank growth, increase our bond portfolio, and allow us to be more efficient in the back office."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets decreased by $80.3 million, or 1.6%, during the quarter, to $4.8 billion at September 30, 2018, primarily due to a decrease of $159.3 million in total loans. This decrease was driven by a decrease of $110.5 million in indirect auto loans as Fidelity exited all markets, except for Florida and Georgia, at the end of last quarter. Servicing rights also decreased by $8.7 million, primarily due to the previously announced $1.2 billion sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") during the quarter.

Offsetting these decreases, investments increased by $60.4 million as the Bank continues to increase its investments available-for-sale portfolio as part of its strategy to reposition the balance sheet to higher yielding assets, and reduce its reliance on "gain on sale" income. Cash balances also increased by $25.1 million for the quarter.

Loans

Total loans, including loans held for sale, decreased during the quarter by $159.3 million, or 3.8%, to $4.1 billion at September 30, 2018. This decrease was driven by a reduction of $110.5 million in indirect loans through normal attrition and $18.6 million in loan sales. As planned, production of indirect auto loans decreased by $96.9 million compared to the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong as nonperforming assets, excluding the guaranteed portion of government loans ("adjusted NPA's") and acquired loans, decreased during the quarter. Adjusted NPA's, a non-GAAP measure, decreased by $3.3 million during the quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in nonaccrual loans. Credit quality trend performance remains consistent and strong as net charge-offs decreased from 0.17% to 0.09% of average loans for the quarter. Lower charge-offs helped drive the $1.9 million decrease in the provision for loan losses for the quarter.

Fair Value Adjustments

Loan servicing rights decreased by $8.7 million, or 6.9%, during the quarter to $117.0 million at September 30, 2018, compared to $125.7 million at June 30, 2018. MSRs, the primary component of loan servicing rights, contributed the majority of the change, decreasing by 6.9% to $106.9 million at September 30, 2018, primarily due to the sale of MSRs noted above. The current estimated fair market value of MSRs was $111.6 million at September 30, 2018.

At September 30, 2018, fair value adjustments recorded on the balance sheet for loans held for sale, interest rate lock commitments ("IRLCs"), and hedge items were $11.8 million, a $3.0 million, or 20.1% decrease, from June 30, 2018. The gross pipeline of interest rate lock commitments was $65.7 million lower at quarter end, compared to June 30, 2018, due to slower seasonal production.

Deposits

Core deposits grew by $17.7 million during the quarter to $3.1 billion with noninterest bearing demand deposits contributing to nearly all of this growth. Noninterest bearing deposits grew by 1.4% as interest bearing demand, money market, and savings accounts remained flat. This increase was offset by a decrease in time deposits of $37.4 million during the quarter, mainly due to a decrease of $30.6 million in brokered deposits, resulting in a decrease in total deposits of $19.7 million, or 0.5%.

INCOME STATEMENT

Net Income

Net income was $12.7 million, or a $3.4 million increase over the previous quarter, as net interest income increased by $2.3 million and noninterest expense decreased by $3.3 million, primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in commissions as a 17.7% decrease in mortgage loan production during the quarter drove lower mortgage commissions. A decrease of $1.9 million in the provision for loan losses also contributed to the increase in net income. Offsetting these changes was a decrease in noninterest income of $3.3 million, primarily due to a $5.9 million decrease in mortgage banking income, offset by a $2.8 million increase in other operating income mainly due to a $2.6 million death benefit received from cash surrender value life insurance policies during the quarter.

Net income was $4.8 million higher compared to the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $5.4 million.

Interest Income

Interest income of $46.9 million was higher by $2.1 million, compared to the prior quarter, primarily driven by an increase of 25 basis points in the yield on total loans. Interest income on loans for the quarter included a $1.1 million interest recovery from one nonaccrual commercial loan, which contributed 11 basis points to this increase. Although average loans decreased by $111.7 million for the quarter, $98.7 million of this was due to a decrease in lower yielding indirect loans, which were partially replaced in the portfolio mix with higher yielding commercial and SBA loans. An increase in average investment securities of $26.4 million also contributed to higher interest income. The yield on total average interest-bearing assets increased 23 basis points from the previous quarter.

As compared to the same period in the prior year, interest income increased by $7.8 million as average loans increased by $384.6 million and the yield on total average interest-bearing assets increased by 43 basis points, as market interest rates increased year over year.

Interest Expense

Interest expense of $8.1 million decreased slightly by $143,000, or 1.7%, for the quarter as average FHLB borrowings decreased by $226.1 million.

As compared to the same period in the prior year, interest expense increased by $2.4 million. Rising market rates paid on money market deposits and CD's drove the increase, as well as increased volume and rates for short term borrowings.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin was 3.45% for the quarter compared to 3.22% in the previous quarter, an increase of 23 basis points. Adjusting the net interest margin for the $1.1 million interest recovery, the net interest margin percentage was 3.36% for the quarter. Loan coupon yields, excluding fees, SBA discount accretion, and accretable yields, increased faster than deposit and borrowing costs during the quarter.

The yield on total interest-bearing liabilities increased by only 2 basis points while the yield on average earning assets increased by 23 basis points from 3.95% to 4.18%. The previously mentioned interest recovery of $1.1 million contributed 11 basis points to this increase. Average loans decreased by $111.7 million, of which $98.7 million was a decrease in lower yielding indirect auto loans. Higher yielding commercial and SBA loans increased by $40.8 million as the Bank's strategy to reposition its balance sheet continues to occur.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $172.9 million, as average borrowings decreased by $226.1 million during the quarter since average deposit growth of $53.2 million helped to fund loan production.

As compared to the same period a year ago, the net interest margin for the quarter increased by 25 basis points to 3.45% from 3.20%, primarily due to a 43 basis point increase in the yield on total average interest-earning assets of $4.5 billion, offset by an increase of 27 basis points in the yield on total average interest-bearing liabilities of $3.1 billion. Average earning assets increased by $307.0 million, primarily due to an increase in average loans over the year. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $136.1 million, primarily driven by an increase in average borrowings of $148.2 million, offset by a decrease in average interest-bearing deposits of $12.3 million.

Noninterest Income

On a linked-quarter basis, noninterest income decreased by $3.3 million, or 9.0%, largely due to a net decrease in income from mortgage banking activities of $5.9 million, or 20.0%. Gross mortgage revenue decreased by $4.5 million and the mortgage MSR valuation impairment resulted in a decrease in related income of $1.3 million. Mortgage production also decreased during the quarter by $160.7 million. Offsetting this decrease, other noninterest income increased by $2.8 million, primarily due to the $2.6 million death benefit received from life insurance policies during the quarter.

Compared to the same period a year ago, noninterest income for the quarter of $33.7 million was flat.

Noninterest Expense

On a linked-quarter basis, total noninterest expense decreased by $3.3 million, or 5.6%, due to a decrease in commissions expense of $1.7 million from lower mortgage loan originations and a net decrease in all other noninterest expenses of $1.5 million. These were primarily due to projects related to debit card and ATM fraud loss, outside service fees, utilities, and other liabilities, offset by increased incentives related to the balance sheet strategies implemented earlier in the year.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, noninterest expense of $55.6 million increased by $2.7 million, or 5.2%. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $2.5 million, or 9.4%, due primarily to an increase in headcount of 63 in the mortgage and retail delivery and branches.

Income Taxes

On a linked-quarter basis, income tax expense increased by $801,000, primarily due to the increase in pre-tax income for the quarter.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, income tax expense decreased by $1.1 million as the effective tax rate decreased from 37.9% to 22.6% primarily as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017, which included, among other things, a reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% from the beginning of the tax year 2018 going forward.

OTHER NEWS

On August 30, 2018, the Bank sold MSRs relating to certain single family mortgage loans serviced for the Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae") and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("Freddie Mac"), with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $1.2 billion, effective as of August 31, 2018 ("Sale Date"). Approximately $13.9 million in deposit balances representing custodial funds and advances related to the MSRs were transferred to the buyer by the Bank after the Sale Date. The sale represented approximately 12% of the Bank's total single family mortgage servicing portfolio as of August 31, 2018.

This was the first sale of MSRs executed by the Bank as part of the Company's capital management strategy. The Bank anticipates executing other MSRs sales from time to time in the future as part of its ordinary course of business.

ABOUT FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION

Fidelity Southern Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, Fidelity Bank and LionMark Insurance Company, provides banking services and Wealth Management services and credit-related insurance products through branches in Georgia and Florida, and an insurance office in Atlanta, Georgia. Indirect auto loans are provided in Georgia and Florida and mortgage loans are provided throughout the South, while SBA loans are originated nationwide. For additional information about Fidelity's products and services, please visit the website at www.FidelitySouthern.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The "GAAP TO NON-GAAP RATIO RECONCILIATION" tables included below reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP ratios. The non-GAAP ratios contain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these "non-GAAP" financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that allows better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry and provides a greater understanding of the asset quality of the Company's loan portfolio exclusive of the indirect auto, government-guaranteed and acquired loan portfolios. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

SAFE HARBOR

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by Federal Securities Laws, including statements about financial outlook and business environment. These statements are provided to assist in the understanding of future financial performance and such performance involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Any such statements are based on current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the section entitled "Forward Looking Statements" from Fidelity Southern Corporation's 2017 Annual Report filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information and other factors that could affect future financial results are included in Fidelity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of or for the Quarter Ended As of or for the Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 46,872 $ 44,740 $ 39,105 $ 133,174 $ 116,325 Interest expense 8,125 8,268 5,711 23,187 16,951 Net interest income 38,747 36,472 33,394 109,987 99,374 Provision for loan losses 360 2,286 1,425 4,776 4,275 Noninterest income 33,662 36,977 33,638 107,772 106,064 Noninterest expense 55,585 58,852 52,837 169,179 157,960 Net income before income taxes 16,464 12,311 12,770 43,804 43,203 Income tax expense 3,722 2,921 4,836 9,905 15,850 Net income 12,742 9,390 7,934 33,899 27,353 PERFORMANCE: Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.47 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 1.25 $ 1.03 Earnings per common share - diluted 0.47 0.34 0.30 1.25 1.03 Total revenues 72,409 73,449 67,032 217,759 205,438 Book value per common share 15.85 15.48 14.47 15.85 14.47 Tangible book value per common share(1) 15.43 15.05 14.00 15.43 14.00 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.36 0.36 Dividend payout ratio 25.53 % 34.29 % 40.00 % 28.80 % 34.95 % Return on average assets 1.05 % 0.77 % 0.70 % 0.95 % 0.81 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.87 % 9.06 % 8.28 % 10.92 % 9.66 % Equity to assets ratio 8.98 % 8.60 % 8.61 % 8.98 % 8.61 % Net interest margin 3.45 % 3.22 % 3.20 % 3.32 % 3.20 % END OF PERIOD BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY: Total assets $ 4,812,056 $ 4,892,369 $ 4,505,423 $ 4,812,056 $ 4,505,423 Earning assets 4,448,875 4,549,315 4,167,549 4,448,875 4,167,549 Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 3,706,953 3,792,886 3,409,707 3,706,953 3,409,707 Total loans 4,078,272 4,237,572 3,750,036 4,078,272 3,750,036 Total deposits 4,049,969 4,069,630 3,938,360 4,049,969 3,938,360 Shareholders' equity 432,098 420,962 388,068 432,098 388,068 Assets serviced for others(2) 10,882,832 10,632,607 10,109,466 10,882,832 10,109,466 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Net charge-offs to average loans 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Allowance to period-end loans 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.90 % 0.84 % 0.90 % Adjusted allowance to adjusted period end loans(1) 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.29 % 1.14 % 1.29 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and repossessions 1.92 % 1.96 % 1.71 % 1.92 % 1.71 % Adjusted nonperforming assets to loans, ORE and repossessions(3) 0.92 % 0.99 % 1.05 % 0.92 % 1.05 % Allowance to nonperforming loans, ORE and repossessions 0.44x 0.42x 0.52x 0.44x 0.52x SELECTED RATIOS: Loans to total deposits 91.53 % 93.20 % 86.58 % 91.53 % 86.58 % Average total loans to average earning assets 92.29 % 92.90 % 89.85 % 92.63 % 89.61 % Noninterest income to total revenue 46.49 % 50.34 % 50.18 % 49.49 % 51.63 % Leverage ratio 8.96 % 8.43 % 8.81 % 8.96 % 8.81 % Common equity tier 1 capital 9.15 % 8.45 % 8.81 % 9.15 % 8.81 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.24 % 9.50 % 9.96 % 10.24 % 9.96 % Total risk-based capital 12.78 % 11.99 % 12.68 % 12.78 % 12.68 % Mortgage loan production $ 748,044 $ 908,754 $ 752,854 $ 2,270,112 $ 2,106,277 Total mortgage loan sales 771,058 800,084 731,595 2,067,626 1,986,671 Indirect automobile production 86,801 183,675 256,084 529,036 822,341 Total indirect automobile sales 18,614 29,275 27,115 133,889 371,546 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP. (2) Balances for September 30, 2018 include approximately $1.2 billion of sub-serviced loans as a result of the August 31, 2018 MSRs sale. Servicing on these loans transferred to the Purchaser on 10/1/18 and 10/16/18. (3) Excludes acquired loans and net of government guarantees. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for the comparable GAAP.

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,672 $ 157,586 $ 312,027 Investment securities available-for-sale 209,180 148,155 124,827 Investment securities held-to-maturity 20,383 20,984 15,072 Loans held-for-sale 371,319 444,686 340,329 Loans 3,706,953 3,792,886 3,409,707 Allowance for loan losses (31,157) (31,623) (30,703) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 3,675,796 3,761,263 3,379,004 Premises and equipment, net 91,359 90,246 87,792 Other real estate, net 8,031 6,834 8,624 Bank owned life insurance 71,092 72,703 71,455 Servicing rights, net 116,982 125,704 111,890 Other assets 65,242 64,208 54,403 Total assets $ 4,812,056 $ 4,892,369 $ 4,505,423 LIABILITIES Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,249,391 $ 1,232,650 $ 1,112,714 Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits 477,477 491,307 464,780 Money market and savings deposits 1,413,960 1,399,160 1,371,233 Time deposits 909,141 946,513 989,633 Total deposits 4,049,969 4,069,630 3,938,360 Short-term borrowings 163,562 237,886 14,746 Subordinated debt, net 120,680 120,653 120,554 Other liabilities 45,747 43,238 43,695 Total liabilities 4,379,958 4,471,407 4,117,355 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 226,605 223,771 212,633 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (2,270) (1,096) 964 Retained earnings 207,763 198,287 174,471 Total shareholders' equity 432,098 420,962 388,068 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,812,056 $ 4,892,369 $ 4,505,423

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 44,746 $ 42,845 $ 37,290 $ 127,440 $ 110,933 Investment securities 1,646 1,354 1,011 4,175 3,389 Other 480 541 804 1,559 2,003 Total interest income 46,872 44,740 39,105 133,174 116,325 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,655 4,823 4,163 14,791 11,503 Other borrowings 818 1,812 16 3,540 910 Subordinated debt 1,652 1,633 1,532 4,856 4,538 Total interest expense 8,125 8,268 5,711 23,187 16,951 Net interest income 38,747 36,472 33,394 109,987 99,374 Provision for loan losses 360 2,286 1,425 4,776 4,275 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,387 34,186 31,969 105,211 95,099 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 1,690 1,468 1,553 4,630 4,489 Other fees and charges 2,464 2,449 2,197 7,148 6,060 Mortgage banking activities 23,520 29,383 25,040 81,465 77,865 Indirect lending activities 1,120 1,270 1,901 4,538 9,967 SBA lending activities 914 1,217 1,460 3,288 3,959 Trust and wealth management services 588 574 325 1,694 853 Other 3,366 616 1,162 5,009 2,871 Total noninterest income 33,662 36,977 33,638 107,772 106,064 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 28,805 28,215 26,331 84,581 77,621 Commissions 9,523 11,242 9,244 28,271 26,126 Occupancy and equipment 4,654 4,541 4,508 14,127 13,371 Professional and other services 4,243 4,635 4,604 13,676 13,723 Other 8,360 10,219 8,150 28,524 27,119 Total noninterest expense 55,585 58,852 52,837 169,179 157,960 Income before income tax expense 16,464 12,311 12,770 43,804 43,203 Income tax expense 3,722 2,921 4,836 9,905 15,850 NET INCOME $ 12,742 $ 9,390 $ 7,934 $ 33,899 $ 27,353 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 1.25 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 1.25 $ 1.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 27,229 27,093 26,729 27,112 26,500 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 27,337 27,222 26,849 27,223 26,625

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS BY CATEGORY

(UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Commercial $ 940,430 $ 938,203 $ 897,297 $ 811,199 $ 789,788 SBA 163,147 146,508 140,308 141,208 142,989 Total commercial and SBA loans 1,103,577 1,084,711 1,037,605 952,407 932,777 Construction loans 262,048 269,330 265,780 248,317 243,600 Indirect automobile 1,588,419 1,698,879 1,719,670 1,716,156 1,609,678 Installment loans and personal lines of credit 29,260 31,807 28,716 25,995 26,189 Total consumer loans 1,617,679 1,730,686 1,748,386 1,742,151 1,635,867 Residential mortgage 571,081 555,636 512,673 489,721 452,584 Home equity lines of credit 152,568 152,523 149,864 148,370 144,879 Total mortgage loans 723,649 708,159 662,537 638,091 597,463 Loans 3,706,953 3,792,886 3,714,308 3,580,966 3,409,707 Loans held-for-sale: Residential mortgage 328,090 399,630 355,515 269,140 257,325 SBA 18,229 20,056 19,785 13,615 8,004 Indirect automobile 25,000 25,000 50,000 75,000 75,000 Total loans held-for-sale 371,319 444,686 425,300 357,755 340,329 Total loans $ 4,078,272 $ 4,237,572 $ 4,139,608 $ 3,938,721 $ 3,750,036

DEPOSITS BY CATEGORY

(UNAUDITED) For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 ($ in thousands) Average

Amount Rate Average

Amount Rate Average

Amount Rate Average

Amount Rate Average

Amount Rate Noninterest-bearing

demand deposits $ 1,244,640 — % $ 1,172,298 — % $ 1,120,562 — % $ 1,124,759 — % $ 1,103,414 — % Interest-bearing demand

deposits 463,292 0.13 % 489,051 0.14 % 461,614 0.14 % 453,714 0.11 % 447,348 0.12 % Money market and

savings deposits 1,415,868 0.70 % 1,349,447 0.61 % 1,345,905 0.55 % 1,381,207 0.53 % 1,341,189 0.49 % Time deposits 918,668 1.30 % 906,133 1.16 % 901,394 1.04 % 958,790 0.94 % 1,021,563 0.92 % Total average deposits $ 4,042,468 0.55 % $ 3,916,929 0.49 % $ 3,829,475 0.46 % $ 3,918,470 0.43 % $ 3,913,514 0.42 %

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NONPERFORMING AND CLASSIFIED ASSETS

(UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans (2)(6) $ 53,173 $ 58,027 $ 58,706 $ 47,012 $ 41,408 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 8,858 8,278 7,728 6,313 6,534 Repossessions 1,271 1,303 1,853 2,392 2,040 Other real estate (ORE) 8,031 6,834 7,668 7,621 8,624 Nonperforming assets $ 71,333 $ 74,442 $ 75,955 $ 63,338 $ 58,606 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Loans 30-89 days past due $ 6,858 $ 6,514 $ 15,695 $ 22,079 $ 10,193 Loans 30-89 days past due to loans 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.42 % 0.62 % 0.30 % Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing to loans 0.24 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.19 % Nonperforming loans as a % of loans 1.67 % 1.75 % 1.79 % 1.49 % 1.41 % Nonperforming assets to loans, ORE, and repossessions 1.92 % 1.96 % 2.04 % 1.76 % 1.71 % Adjusted nonperforming assets to adjusted loans, ORE and repossessions(8) 0.92 % 0.99 % 1.14 % 1.06 % 1.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.48 % 1.52 % 1.58 % 1.38 % 1.30 % Adjusted nonperforming assets to total assets(8) 0.68 % 0.73 % 0.84 % 0.79 % 0.75 % Classified Asset Ratio(4) 19.60 % 21.84 % 21.70 % 20.70 % 20.59 % ALL to nonperforming loans 50.23 % 47.69 % 46.57 % 55.83 % 64.04 % Net charge-offs, annualized to average loans 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.13 % ALL as a % of loans 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.90 % Adjusted ALL as a % of adjusted loans(7) 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.29 % ALL as a % of loans, excluding acquired loans(5) 0.88 % 0.87 % 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.96 % CLASSIFIED ASSETS Classified loans(1) $ 80,176 $ 87,688 $ 83,867 $ 77,679 $ 75,033 ORE and repossessions 9,302 8,137 9,521 10,013 10,664 Total classified assets(3) $ 89,478 $ 95,825 $ 93,388 $ 87,692 $ 85,697 (1) Amount of SBA guarantee included in classified loans $ 5,254 $ 4,870 $ 2,879 $ 2,930 $ 2,755 (2) Amount of repurchased government-guaranteed loans, primarily residential mortgage loans, included in nonaccrual loans $ 27,218 $ 27,220 $ 26,091 $ 19,478 $ 15,450 (3) Classified assets include loans having a risk rating of substandard or worse, both accrual and nonaccrual, repossessions and ORE, net of loss share and purchase discounts (for periods prior to 2018) (4) Classified asset ratio is defined as classified assets as a percentage of the sum of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses (5) Allowance calculation excludes the recorded investment of acquired loans, due to valuation calculated at acquisition (6) Excludes purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans which are not removed from their accounting pool (7) Excludes indirect and acquired loans. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure (8) Excludes acquired loans and net of government guarantees. See non-GAAP reconciliation table for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES INCOME FROM INDIRECT LENDING ACTIVITIES (UNAUDITED) For the Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Loan servicing revenue $ 1,581 $ 1,690 $ 1,769 $ 2,158 $ 2,130 Gain on sale of loans 53 22 442 532 263 Gain on capitalization of servicing rights 124 196 569 406 182 Ancillary loan servicing revenue 162 166 183 247 172 Gross indirect lending revenue 1,920 2,074 2,963 3,343 2,747 Less: Amortization of servicing rights, net (800) (804) (815) (777) (846) Total income from indirect lending activities $ 1,120 $ 1,270 $ 2,148 $ 2,566 $ 1,901

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INDIRECT LENDING (UNAUDITED) As of or for the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Average loans outstanding(1) $ 1,673,014 $ 1,771,665 $ 1,784,982 $ 1,748,179 $ 1,627,946 Loans serviced for others $ 838,574 $ 932,915 $ 1,018,743 $ 1,056,509 $ 1,114,710 Past due loans: Amount 30+ days past due 2,659 2,407 2,257 3,423 2,965 Number 30+ days past due 258 217 197 283 255 30+ day performing delinquency rate(2) 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.19 % 0.18 % Nonperforming loans 1,490 1,526 1,539 1,916 1,405 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of

period end loans(2) 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Net charge-offs $ 1,069 $ 864 $ 1,147 $ 798 $ 1,047 Net charge-off rate(3) 0.26 % 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.19 % 0.27 % Number of vehicles repossessed during

the period 139 132 140 107 132 Quarterly production weighted average

beacon score 769 779 781 783 776 (1) Includes held-for-sale (2) Calculated by dividing loan category as of the end of the period by period-end loans including held for sale for the specified loan portfolio (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net charge-offs for the period by average loans held for investment during the period for the specified loan category

FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INDIRECT LENDING (UNAUDITED) As of or for the Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 September 30,

2017 Production by state: Alabama (3) $ 50 $ 9,920 $ 12,239 $ 19,216 $ 13,587 Arkansas (3) — 4,488 20,322 30,732 26,997 North Carolina (3) 97 15,580 23,383 28,912 16,545 South Carolina (3) — 11,065 12,322 16,559 10,959 Florida 51,620 52,645 65,786 87,750 51,723 Georgia 35,034 38,322 38,288 45,571 31,266 Mississippi (3) — 22,605 24,785 32,141 24,535 Tennessee (3) — 11,098 13,509 17,635 10,931 Virginia (3) — — 3,620 6,495 8,223 Texas (2) — — — — 13,312 Louisiana (3) — 17,952 44,306 60,021 47,576 Oklahoma (2) — — — — 430 Total production by state $ 86,801 $ 183,675 $ 258,560 $ 345,032 $ 256,084 Loan sales $ 18,614 $ 29,275 $ 86,000 $ 59,681 $ 27,115 Portfolio yield (1) 3.08 % 3.02 % 2.98 % 2.98 % 2.92 % (1) Includes held-for-sale (2) Fidelity exited the Oklahoma and Texas markets in Q3 2017 (3) Fidelity exited the Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, and Louisiana markets in 2018