Fidelus Technologies Joins the Exabeam Partner Program to Help Customers Identify Anomalous Behavior and Improve Incident Response Times

NEW YORK and SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelus Technologies, a New York City Managed & Professional IT Services Provider, and Exabeam, the Smarter SIEM™ company, today announced that Fidelus has joined the Exabeam Partner Program.

Fidelus will offer the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP) for next-generation security information and event management (SIEM) and machine learning-powered user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA). This will enable enterprises seeking security intelligence to more rapidly and efficiently detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks.

Offered as a hosted cloud offering or managed on-premises solution, the Exabeam SMP provides a data lake, behavioral analytics, case management, security orchestration and incident response automation, which drastically reduces time to investigate and contain threats by 51 percent. In addition, its analytics feature uses data science to identify employees' behavioral patterns and abnormalities that may be indicative of security threats, in contrast to outdated signature-based detection methods.

"We are committed to delivering best of breed solutions that address our clients' challenges. The Exabeam partnership represents a strategic step toward delivering a simplified and comprehensive fully or co-managed security solution to our customers," said Ron Rosansky, President & CEO, Fidelus.

"As a truly advanced provider of IT and cybersecurity services, Fidelus is an ideal partner for Exabeam," said Ken Hammond, AVP, Americas and APJ Channels, Exabeam. "Together, we can help more enterprises investigate and respond to security events in minutes, not days, and enable security operations center analysts to work smarter. They are a welcome addition to our Exabeam Partner Program."



About Fidelus

Fidelus, a professional & managed services IT provider, has been delivering white-glove information technology services to a wide range of firms in the legal, financial, healthcare, technology, and non-profit sectors for over 15 years. Fidelus works with clients to determine the optimal technology solutions to meet their client's business goals and objectives. Fidelus is a Cisco Gold, Master Managed Services and Master Unified Communications Partner. See more at http://www.fidelus.com.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is the Smarter SIEM™ company. We help security operations and insider threat teams work smarter, allowing them to detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks in 51 percent less time. Security organizations no longer have to live with excessive logging fees, missed distributed attacks and unknown threats, or manual investigations and remediation. With the modular Exabeam Security Management Platform, analysts can collect unlimited log data, use behavioral analytics to detect attacks, and automate incident response, both on-premises or in the cloud. Exabeam Smart Timelines, sequences of user and device behavior created using machine learning, further reduce the time and specialization required to detect attacker tactics, techniques and procedures. For more information, visit https://www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Threat Hunter, Smarter SIEM, Smart Timelines and Security Management Platform are service marks, trademarks or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2019 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.

