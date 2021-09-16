Fidelus Technologies Joins the Zoom Partner Program to Help Empower Customers to Improve Unified Communications Workflows

For over 18 years Fidelus Technology's goal is not only to satisfy their clients, but to go the extra mile. There is nothing more relevant in telecommunications than video communications with all the challenges that are facing today's economy. We are proud to expand our service offerings and are excited to have Zoom, a market leader in video communications, now part of the Fidelus product portfolio.

Fidelus will offer Zoom's entire industry-leading product suite. As the demand for unified communications grows, our customers now have access to Zoom's affordable, highly scalable, enterprise-grade, video-first solutions.

About Fidelus:

Fidelus, a professional & managed services IT provider, has been delivering white-glove information technology services to a wide range of firms in the legal, financial, healthcare, technology, and non-profit sectors for over 15 years. Fidelus works with clients to determine the optimal technology solutions to meet their client's business goals and objectives. Fidelus is a Cisco Gold, Master Managed Services and Master Unified Communications Partner. See more at http://www.fidelus.com.

About Zoom:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Their easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. See more at http://www.zoom.com.

