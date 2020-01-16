Fidelus Technologies Names Matt McDarby as Head of Sales

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelus Technologies, an NYC based Professional & Managed Technology Services Provider, named Matt McDarby as their new Head of Sales. Mr. McDarby brings twenty years of sales leadership, strategy, consulting, and sales performance improvement experience to the role.

As Head of Sales, in addition to being a member of the executive team, Mr. McDarby will be responsible for Sales, Sales Operations, Client Experience, and Business Development at Fidelus.

Prior to joining Fidelus, Matt was a founder and principal at Specialized Sales Systems, a provider of sales leadership development services to high tech, financial services, and professional services firms. He is also the author of "The Cadence of Excellence: Key Habits of Effective Sales Managers," and his second book, "The Ultimate Differentiator: A Sales Manager's Guide to Talent Development," will be published in February 2020.

"We are very happy to have Matt on board to lead the expansion of our Sales organization, particularly with his unique experience and skill set," said Ron Rosansky, Fidelus's President and CEO. "As a deliberately Development Organization, we are excited to have both a seasoned sales executive, and a leader with a core focus on developing high performing sales leaders and sales professionals. This will positively impact the organization by further aligning us with our mission as well as our client's goals and objectives."

"I am really pleased to join Fidelus and to lead the team through its next big phase of sales growth," said McDarby. "We have fantastic people who help clients diagnose and address critical business and technology issues and opportunities, and I am honored to play a role in leading this team."

About Fidelus:

Fidelus, a professional & managed technology services provider, has been delivering white-glove technology services to a wide range of firms in the legal, financial, healthcare, technology, and non-profit sectors for over 17 years. Fidelus works with clients to determine the optimal technology solutions to meet their client's business goals and objectives. Fidelus is a Cisco Gold, Master Managed Services and Master Unified Communications Partner. See more at http://www.fidelus.com.

