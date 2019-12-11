FIDI Passes AI Milestone: 100,000 Patients Scanned by AI

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundação Instituto de Pesquisa e Estudo de Diagnóstico por Imagem (FIDI), the Foundation Institute for Research and Study of Diagnostic Imaging, announced today that it has scanned 100,000 patients with Artificial Intelligence that speeds the treatment of critical conditions and improves care. The solution, from global AI leaders, Aidoc , identifies urgent, life-threatening conditions in CT scans and triages those cases to ensure they are immediately diagnosed by a radiologist. The partnership between Aidoc and FIDI is the first commercial and clinical application of AI for radiology in Brazil and is Aidoc's first foray into public-sector healthcare.

FIDI is the largest imaging company serving the Brazillian public healthcare system. The non-profit organization works in 82 sites across the country, including 10 hospitals, mostly in the state of São Paulo. The FIDI network analyzes over 250,000 radiology images a month.

"Working with a public healthcare system, we're committed to improving patient care in the most efficient and cost-effective ways," said Igor Santos, Chief Innovation Officer of FIDI. "Aidoc helps us find urgent conditions faster, ensuring critical patients are treated as quickly as possible, improving outcomes and saving lives."

Aidoc's always-on solution flags critical life-threatening conditions that need immediate treatment, such as intracranial hemorrhage, cervical spine fracture and pulmonary embolism. Aidoc works alongside radiologists by prioritizing these critical cases, moving them to the top of the worklist to be diagnosed immediately. In the most urgent cases, Aidoc can cut the time from scan to diagnosis to just a few minutes.

FIDI, which includes both major hospital sites and smaller regional and local imaging clinics, treats a large number of major trauma cases, making Aidoc's AI prioritization technology especially appropriate and effective.

The announcement also marks a milestone for Aidoc's global strategy, with its AI solution now in clinical use across five continents.

"We're delighted to be working with FIDI to transform the quality of radiology services in the Brazilian public healthcare system," said Tom Valent, Vice President of Business Development at Aidoc. "Together, we are demonstrating the significant clinical value of our AI solutions with proven commercial adoption at scale."

About FIDI

The Foundation's Institute for Diagnostic Imaging Research and Study (FIDI) has been in existence for over 30 years and is responsible for managing diagnostic imaging systems in the Brazilian public health network. Founded in 1985 by medical faculty members of the Department of Diagnostic Imaging of the Paulista School of Medicine - Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP) - a FIDI was born with the aim of providing assistance to the population, as well as contributing to the improvement of radiologists. through continuing education programs, scholarships and specialization courses.

With 2,500 employees and a technician of more than 500 physicians, FIDI performs 5 million exams including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound, mammography, X-ray and bone densitometry. Since 2006, a FIDI has left the Institute and is now called the Foundation. In 2009, it gained the status of Social Organization, expanded its operations and is now present in 85 health units in the states of São Paulo and Goiás, in addition to participating in the first Public-Private Imaging Diagnostic Partnership in Bahia. The Goiás and SEDI III units received the "Excellent Company to Work for" (GPTW) seal in 2018 and 2019. This year, a São Caetano do Sul unit listed the "Best Companies to Work for GPTW - Saúde 2019" guide.

