FIDO Alliance Announces Authenticate 2023 Conference

Premier authentication conference returns for fourth year; call-for-speakers open

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIDO Alliance is pleased to announce the return of Authenticate , the only industry conference dedicated to all aspects of user authentication – including a focus on FIDO-based sign-ins.

Authenticate 2023, featuring signature sponsors Google, Microsoft, and Yubico, will be held October 16-18, 2023 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA, just North of San Diego. Visit our website for information on submitting a speaking proposal and becoming a sponsor .

Aimed at CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, and product and business leaders, this is the fourth consecutive year that the FIDO Alliance is hosting the public conference. The annual event is specifically designed to share education, tools, and best practices for modern authentication across web, enterprise, and government applications.

Last year's conference sold out for in-person attendance, welcoming over 950 total attendees in Seattle and remotely. The event featured more than 100 sessions with highly engaging content, plus a sold-out exhibit area with 30 industry-leading exhibitors and sponsors.

Authenticate 2023 will build upon this strong foundation and feature detailed case studies, technical tutorials, expert panels, and hands-on lab sessions aimed at helping educate attendees on business drivers, technical considerations, and overall best practices for deploying modern authentication systems. Attendees also benefit from a dynamic expo hall and engaging networking opportunities.

Authenticate Call For Speakers

The Authenticate 2023 conference program committee has opened its call for speakers. Authenticate provides speakers with an opportunity to increase their industry reach and visibility by educating attendees on in-market approaches for deploying modern authentication solutions.

The committee is looking for vendor-neutral, educational presentations that focus on authentication strategies and best practices. Submissions can span all aspects of authentication implementations from initial research and business case development through piloting to rollout and beyond. Perspectives on global trends and considerations for user authentication should also be submitted. The committee is looking for a variety of session types and formats including main stage storytelling, introductory "101's", detailed case studies, technical tutorials, hands-on labs, and thought provoking panels.

Diverse, global perspectives and presentations that focus on the following topic areas are welcome:

Authentication trends & insights

Modern authentication case studies & implementation strategy

Hands-on implementation guidance and best practices

Government impact on authentication

Other topic areas related to authentication will also be considered. Submissions that are unique, expertise-driven, and reflect diversity in speakers are most likely to be accepted. Product and sales pitches will not be accepted.

The Authenticate Call for Speakers closes on March 31, 2023. To submit an application, please visit https://authenticatecon.com/authenticate-2023-call-for-speakers/ .

Sponsorship Opportunities at Authenticate 2023

Authenticate 2023 is also now accepting applications for sponsorship, offering a wide range of opportunities to provide broader brand exposure, lead-generation capabilities, and a variety of other benefits for both on-site and remote attendees. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please view the prospectus .

Sponsorship requests will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis; requests for sponsorship should be sent to [email protected] .

Signature sponsors for the 2023 event are Google, Microsoft, and Yubico.

About Authenticate

Hosted by the FIDO Alliance, Authenticate is the industry's only conference dedicated to all aspects of user authentication – including a focus on FIDO-based sign-ins. It is the place for CISOs, business leaders, product managers, security strategists and identity architects to get all of the education, tools and best practices to roll out modern authentication across web, enterprise and government applications.

Authenticate 2023 will be held October 16-18, 2023 and will be co-located with the FIDO Alliance's member plenary (running October 17-19) at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, CA, just North of San Diego, with a bigger footprint for more attendees, sessions for all levels, a larger expo hall for companies bringing passwordless to fruition, and added opportunities for networking with your peers.

Whether you are new to FIDO, in the midst of deployment or somewhere in between, Authenticate 2023 will have the right content – and community – for you.

Visit www.authenticatecon.com for more information and follow @AuthenticateCon on Twitter.

Authenticate Contact

PR Contact

