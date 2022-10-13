FIDO Alliance Announces Document Authenticity Certification Program for Remote Identity Verification

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIDO Alliance today announced the latest addition to its range of certification programs to address the rising need for stronger, simpler online identity verification: the Document Authenticity (DocAuth) Certification Program . The program allows vendors to certify that their mobile document verification solutions accurately determine if a government-issued identity document is authentic, matches the presented user, and complies with the performance criteria set forth in FIDO Alliance's Document Authenticity (DocAuth) Requirements. Multiple vendors have started the certification process and the first FIDO DocAuth Certified products are anticipated to be available in early 2023.

As high-value services increasingly move online – from banking applications to government services – demand is rising for more robust verification solutions to validate user identities remotely by leveraging trusted government-issued ID documents. Accurate remote identity verification is also critical at the point of account creation, prior to FIDO authentication, and during the account recovery process.

The DocAuth Certification Program provides a standard testing process for organizations to prove their products can validate different government-issued ID document types across multiple geographies, and that they are fit for commercial use. For service providers, the program provides a benchmark when evaluating multiple vendors to ensure they meet global performance standards and can assist in stopping bad actors from creating accounts using fake or stolen documentation.

"FIDO Alliance was pleased to collaborate with our FIDO Accredited laboratory partners on this important program, as accurately verifying a user's identity during initial account creation is a critical step in the overall integrity of the account – and also strengthens the security of subsequent FIDO-based sign-ins," said Andrew Shikiar , executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. "The launch of FIDO's Document Authenticity Certification Program gives service providers a FIDO Certified mark to ensure the mobile document verification solutions they choose have met globally-recognized standards and can assist them in providing greater security across the entire account lifecycle. We look forward to seeing the first FIDO DocAuth Certified products early next year."

Program Details

The DocAuth Certification Program provides certification performance criteria for vendors, and sets test procedures that FIDO Accredited Laboratories use for evaluating mobile document verification solution capabilities. A full list of FIDO Accredited Document Authenticity Laboratories can be found here .

The program is open to vendors seeking certification for their mobile document verification solutions. Vendors who achieve certification receive a Document Authenticity Certificate, as well as granted use of the FIDO Certified mark, to demonstrate they have passed the well-defined testing administered by the FIDO Alliance and Accredited Laboratories.

FIDO Document Authenticity Certification is independent of other FIDO certification programs. There are no FIDO Certification prerequisites to apply for Document Authenticity Certification.

The FIDO Alliance plans to expand its identity verification program in 2023 with the launch of a face verification certification, including performance criteria requirements that address liveness and selfie-match.

About the FIDO Alliance

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, www.fidoalliance.org , was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services.

PR Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE FIDO Alliance, Inc.