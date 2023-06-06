FIDO Alliance Opens Registration for Authenticate 2023

Conference to feature expert-driven content on replacing passwords with passkeys; early bird discounts available through August 18

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIDO Alliance is pleased to announce registration is now open for Authenticate , the only industry conference dedicated to all aspects of user authentication – including a focus on passkeys and related FIDO-based solutions. Authenticate will be held October 16-18, 2023 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA, just north of San Diego – with virtual attendance options also available.

To register, visit https://authenticatecon.com/event/authenticate-2023/ . Early bird registration discounts are available through August 18.

Aimed at CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, and product and business leaders, this is the fourth consecutive year that the FIDO Alliance is hosting the public conference. The annual event is specifically designed to share education, tools, and best practices for modern authentication across web, enterprise, and government applications.

"Passkeys are the hottest topic in digital identity and authentication as the world accelerates its efforts to put passwords in the rear-view mirror," said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of FIDO Alliance. "Authenticate has rapidly established itself as a must-attend event for those interested in learning about how to apply passkeys and other cutting-edge authentication solutions to their business. Between the dozens of sessions and countless networking opportunities, Authenticate attendees will come away from this year's conference with actionable insights to help accelerate their companies' transition to a password-free future."

Last year's conference sold out for in-person attendance, welcoming over 950 total attendees in Seattle and remotely. The event featured more than 100 sessions with highly engaging content, plus a sold-out exhibit area with 30 industry-leading exhibitors and sponsors.

Authenticate 2023 will build upon this strong foundation and feature detailed case studies, technical tutorials, expert panels, and hands-on lab sessions aimed at helping educate attendees on business drivers, technical considerations, and overall best practices for deploying modern authentication systems. The full 2023 agenda will be published later this month. Attendees benefit again from a dynamic expo hall and engaging networking opportunities.

Sponsorship Opportunities at Authenticate 2023

Authenticate 2023 is accepting applications for sponsorship, offering a wide range of opportunities to provide broader brand exposure, lead-generation capabilities, and a variety of other benefits for both on-site and remote attendees. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please view the prospectus .

Sponsorship requests will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis; requests for sponsorship should be sent to [email protected] .

Signature sponsors for the 2023 event are 1Password, Google, Microsoft, and Yubico.

About Authenticate

Hosted by the FIDO Alliance, Authenticate is the industry's only conference dedicated to all aspects of user authentication – including a focus on passkeys and FIDO-based solutions. It is the place for CISOs, business leaders, product managers, security strategists and identity architects to get all of the education, tools and best practices to roll out modern authentication across web, enterprise and government applications.

Authenticate 2023 will be held October 16-18, 2023 and will be co-located with the FIDO Alliance's member plenary (running October 17-19) at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA, just north of San Diego, with a bigger footprint for more attendees, sessions for all levels, a larger expo hall for companies bringing passwordless to fruition, and added opportunities for networking with your peers.

Whether you are new to FIDO, in the midst of deployment or somewhere in between, Authenticate 2023 will have the right content – and community – for you.

Visit www.authenticatecon.com for more information and follow @AuthenticateCon on Twitter. To receive updates about Authenticate events, sign up for the newsletter .

