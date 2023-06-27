FIDO Alliance Publishes Guidance for Deploying Passkeys in the Enterprise

News provided by

FIDO Alliance, Inc.

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Half-day virtual Authenticate Summit to educate on how passkeys can fit into a variety of enterprise environments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passkeys are a game changer for signing in to online services and apps, providing phishing-resistant security and easy user experience far superior to passwords and other phishable forms of authentication. Enterprises globally are interested in passkeys but may be wondering: how do I start? And "what type of passkey is right for my environment?"

The FIDO Alliance addresses these questions in a new series of papers providing considerations for leveraging passkeys across different enterprise use cases. The series was developed by the FIDO Alliance's Enterprise Deployment Working Group (EDWG) and can be found at https://fidoalliance.org/fido-in-the-enterprise/

The papers in the series are:

  • FIDO Deploying Passkeys in the Enterprise – Introduction
  • Replacing Password-Only Authentication with Passkeys in the Enterprise
  • FIDO Authentication for Moderate Assurance Use Cases
  • High Assurance Enterprise FIDO Authentication

A fifth paper in the series, "Displacing Password + SMS OTP Authentication with Passkeys," is expected to publish later this summer.

"Passkeys are a new concept to many enterprise organizations, in terms of both terminology and FIDO authentication capabilities," said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. "These papers demystify synced and device-bound passkeys and provide the decision points for how to leverage them across a variety of use cases, whether they are using passwords alone, legacy MFA or FIDO-based solutions today. These papers provide a great foundation for anyone looking to understand how passkeys can increase their organization's security posture, meet legal and regulatory requirements and decrease support and other costs associated with authentication."

Get an Overview Live at Authenticate Virtual Summit: Considerations for Passkeys in the Enterprise
Those interested in this topic are encouraged to join the FIDO Alliance and members of its Enterprise Deployment Working Group on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET for the free Authenticate Virtual Summit: Considerations for Passkeys in the Enterprise to learn how passkeys can fit into a variety of enterprise environments.

Sessions will cover introductory material, considerations across various use cases, and criteria to evaluate how synced passkeys and device-bound passkeys can meet varying legal, regulatory, and security requirements across enterprise environments.

Learn more and register for the free virtual summit at https://authenticatecon.com/event/passkeys-in-the-enterprise/.

About the Enterprise Deployment Working Group (EDWG)
The FIDO Alliance's Enterprise Deployment Working Group (EDWG) aims to accelerate enterprise deployments of FIDO solutions and advance the FIDO Alliance's vision for a strong, interoperable modern authentication ecosystem. The EDWG acts as a group of subject matter experts and internal advisors within the FIDO Alliance on issues affecting the deployment of FIDO solutions at the enterprise level. FIDO Alliance members interested in joining the EDWG can contact [email protected] for information on how to participate.

About the FIDO Alliance
The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, www.fidoalliance.org, was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services.

Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE FIDO Alliance, Inc.

Also from this source

Updated FIDO Alliance Specifications Adopted as ITU International Standards

FIDO Alliance Opens Registration for Authenticate 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.