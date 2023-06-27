FIDO Alliance Publishes Guidance for Deploying Passkeys in the Enterprise

Half-day virtual Authenticate Summit to educate on how passkeys can fit into a variety of enterprise environments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passkeys are a game changer for signing in to online services and apps, providing phishing-resistant security and easy user experience far superior to passwords and other phishable forms of authentication. Enterprises globally are interested in passkeys but may be wondering: how do I start? And "what type of passkey is right for my environment?"

The FIDO Alliance addresses these questions in a new series of papers providing considerations for leveraging passkeys across different enterprise use cases. The series was developed by the FIDO Alliance's Enterprise Deployment Working Group (EDWG) and can be found at https://fidoalliance.org/fido-in-the-enterprise/ .

The papers in the series are:

FIDO Deploying Passkeys in the Enterprise – Introduction

Replacing Password-Only Authentication with Passkeys in the Enterprise

FIDO Authentication for Moderate Assurance Use Cases

High Assurance Enterprise FIDO Authentication

A fifth paper in the series, "Displacing Password + SMS OTP Authentication with Passkeys," is expected to publish later this summer.

"Passkeys are a new concept to many enterprise organizations, in terms of both terminology and FIDO authentication capabilities," said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. "These papers demystify synced and device-bound passkeys and provide the decision points for how to leverage them across a variety of use cases, whether they are using passwords alone, legacy MFA or FIDO-based solutions today. These papers provide a great foundation for anyone looking to understand how passkeys can increase their organization's security posture, meet legal and regulatory requirements and decrease support and other costs associated with authentication."

Get an Overview Live at Authenticate Virtual Summit: Considerations for Passkeys in the Enterprise

Those interested in this topic are encouraged to join the FIDO Alliance and members of its Enterprise Deployment Working Group on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET for the free Authenticate Virtual Summit: Considerations for Passkeys in the Enterprise to learn how passkeys can fit into a variety of enterprise environments.

Sessions will cover introductory material, considerations across various use cases, and criteria to evaluate how synced passkeys and device-bound passkeys can meet varying legal, regulatory, and security requirements across enterprise environments.

Learn more and register for the free virtual summit at https://authenticatecon.com/event/passkeys-in-the-enterprise/ .

About the Enterprise Deployment Working Group (EDWG)

The FIDO Alliance's Enterprise Deployment Working Group (EDWG) aims to accelerate enterprise deployments of FIDO solutions and advance the FIDO Alliance's vision for a strong, interoperable modern authentication ecosystem. The EDWG acts as a group of subject matter experts and internal advisors within the FIDO Alliance on issues affecting the deployment of FIDO solutions at the enterprise level. FIDO Alliance members interested in joining the EDWG can contact [email protected] for information on how to participate.

About the FIDO Alliance

The FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, www.fidoalliance.org , was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for simpler, stronger authentication that define an open, scalable, interoperable set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords. FIDO Authentication is stronger, private, and easier to use when authenticating to online services.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE FIDO Alliance, Inc.