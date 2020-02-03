Fido's Bad Breath Means Something More: WHIMZEES All-Natural Daily Dental Chews for Dogs Reminds Pet Parents Why It's Important to Prioritize Oral Health

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Why does my dog's breath smell so bad?" It's an age-old question pet parents find themselves repeatedly asking when Fido goes in for a slobbery kiss. It's no secret that physically brushing a dog's teeth is a challenge, which causes many pet parents to neglect proper dental care and overlook a debilitating disease that can impact a dog's quality of life and overall health. What many pet owners don't know is that chronic bad breath in dogs is one of the most common signs of periodontal disease, impacting an estimated 80 percent of dogs by age three1 and resulting in gum infection, tooth pain and loss and malnourishment. In fact, 50 percent of pet parents don't notice any signs of periodontal disease in their dogs, according to new data from WHIMZEES™ all-natural daily dental chews for dogs2.

This Pet Dental Health Month, WHIMZEES is educating pet parents on the importance of daily dental care to help keep dogs' mouths healthy and disease-free.

What's more, according to the survey, about a third (30 percent) of pet parents have never taken their dog to the veterinarian for a professional cleaning, suggesting that pet parents are unaware of the importance of an oral health care routine for dogs:

Just a third (29 percent) of pet parents use a toothbrush to brush and care for their dog's teeth

Less than half (41 percent) of pet parents know that bad breath is a sign of periodontal disease in dogs

Only 12 percent of pet parents notice loose teeth and 17 percent notice bleeding or swollen gums

"Many pet parents don't understand that bad bacteria can recolonize on a dog's tooth surface in as little as 24 to 36 hours, so it's not just dental care but daily dental care that is so important for our dogs," said Rob Ashworth, senior brand manager for WHIMZEES. "WHIMZEES takes the frustration out of caring for your dog's teeth, and with a long-lasting chew, dog's teeth get a longer workout for greater bacteria resistance that will help keep their mouth disease-free. It only takes one WHIMZEES dental chew a day to establish a dental care routine, ensuring Fido has fresher breath, healthy gums and supreme oral hygiene for better overall health."

In time for National Pet Dental Health Month this February, WHIMZEES is reminding pet parents everywhere about the importance of a well-rounded, consistent oral care routine that includes daily brushing of a dog's teeth, a visit to the vet each year for a dental check, and one all-natural WHIMZEES daily dental chew per day to keep the high dental vet bills away!

About WHIMZEES:

WHIMZEES, manufactured in Veendam, The Netherlands and part of the WellPet family of brands, are all-natural daily dental chews for dogs with only six primary ingredients and no artificial ingredients, colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, or meat. WHIMZEES are created through a patented design process at a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that is committed to delivering the highest quality, BRC rated products for pets. To discover our full range of fun and functional shapes, please visit http://www.whimzees.com/.

