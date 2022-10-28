Fiducial Markers Market Size to Grow by USD 36.5 Mn, Boston Scientific Corp. and Eckert and Ziegler AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiducial markers market size is expected to grow by USD 36.5 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising global incidence of cancer is driving the fiducial markers market growth. However, factors such as the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing nations may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Scope

The fiducial markers market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fiducial markers market, including alphaXRT Pty. Ltd., Beekley Corp., Best Medical International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carbon Medical Technologies Inc., CP Medical, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Innovative Oncology Solutions, IZI Medical Products, MediTron, MedTec Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nanovi AS, Naslund Medical AB, Oncology Systems Ltd., Qfix, QLRAD INC USA, Riverpoint Medical, SeeDOS Ltd., and Stellar Medical. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Eckert and Ziegler AG - The company offers fiducial markers to improve image coregistration in sequential scans with standalone scanners of different modalities.

The company offers fiducial markers to improve image coregistration in sequential scans with standalone scanners of different modalities. IZI Medical Products - The company offers fiducial markers that can be used in IMRT, CRT, and IGRT treatment to provide real-time, accurate localization of the treatment volumes.

The company offers fiducial markers that can be used in IMRT, CRT, and IGRT treatment to provide real-time, accurate localization of the treatment volumes. Medtronic Plc - The company offers fiducial markers under the brand name SuperLock and superDimension for more precise targeting to maintain defined margins and preserve healthy tissue.

The company offers fiducial markers under the brand name SuperLock and superDimension for more precise targeting to maintain defined margins and preserve healthy tissue. Nanovi AS - The company offers fiducial markers under the brand names BioXmark and PetXmark to enhance target visibility on imaging and enable high-precision cancer radiation therapy in humans and pets.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed vendor information

Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals and outpatient facilities: The hospitals and outpatient facilities segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Large hospitals such as multispecialty hospitals and hospital groups work under government sponsorship or funding from private entities. The sales of fiducial marker products in hospitals are expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of hospital admittance of people with cancer.



Independent radiotherapy centers



Cancer research centers

Geography

North America : North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer in countries such as the US and Canada . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The US and Canada are the key countries for the fiducial markers market in North America .

: will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer in countries such as the US and . Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The US and are the key countries for the fiducial markers market in .

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Fiducial Markers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fiducial markers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the fiducial markers market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fiducial markers market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fiducial markers market vendors

Related Reports

Neurological Biomarkers Market by Indication, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentations by indication (AD, PD, ASD, MS, and others), end-user (hospitals, clinical diagnostic centers, and research organizations and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the AD segment will be significant.

Renal Biomarkers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (hospitals, clinics and diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). 47% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant.

Fiducial Markers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 36.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled alphaXRT Pty. Ltd., Beekley Corp., Best Medical International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Carbon Medical Technologies Inc., CP Medical, Eckert and Ziegler AG, Innovative Oncology Solutions, IZI Medical Products, MediTron, MedTec Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nanovi AS, Naslund Medical AB, Oncology Systems Ltd., Qfix, QLRAD INC USA, Riverpoint Medical, SeeDOS Ltd., and Stellar Medical Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and outpatient facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals and outpatient facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals and outpatient facilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals and outpatient facilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals and outpatient facilities - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Independent radiotherapy centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Independent radiotherapy centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Independent radiotherapy centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Independent radiotherapy centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Independent radiotherapy centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Cancer research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Cancer research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cancer research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Cancer research centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cancer research centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 89: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Eckert and Ziegler AG

Exhibit 94: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Key news



Exhibit 97: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Eckert and Ziegler AG - Segment focus

10.5 IZI Medical Products

Exhibit 99: IZI Medical Products - Overview



Exhibit 100: IZI Medical Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: IZI Medical Products - Key offerings

10.6 MedTec Inc.

Exhibit 102: MedTec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: MedTec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: MedTec Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 105: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 106: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 108: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Nanovi AS

Exhibit 110: Nanovi AS - Overview



Exhibit 111: Nanovi AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Nanovi AS - Key offerings

10.9 Naslund Medical AB

Exhibit 113: Naslund Medical AB - Overview



Exhibit 114: Naslund Medical AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Naslund Medical AB - Key offerings

10.10 Qfix

Exhibit 116: Qfix - Overview



Exhibit 117: Qfix - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Qfix - Key offerings

10.11 QLRAD INC USA

Exhibit 119: QLRAD INC USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 120: QLRAD INC USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 121: QLRAD INC USA - Key offerings

10.12 Stellar Medical

Exhibit 122: Stellar Medical - Overview



Exhibit 123: Stellar Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Stellar Medical - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio