Fiducial Markers Market To Reach USD 127.3 Million By 2027 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiducial markers market is expected to reach USD 127.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fiducial markers find usage in image-guided radiotherapy procedures, where the placement of the markers is by modalities such as computed tomography (CT) or ultrasound, among others, and may encompass the application of an endoscope. Fiducial markers assist in precisely locating a tumor, thereby allowing the radiologist or a team of radiologists to provide the maximum radiation dosage to the tumor while mitigating the dose radiation imparted to healthy tissue in the vicinity.

The growing prevalence of cancer is a significant factor in driving the fiducial markers market growth. Cancer has a significant impact on global society, including the US. Detection of the disease at an early stage significantly increases the chances of survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of the disease. Identifying likely warning symptoms of the disease and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of cancer amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, as well as the general public, would positively impact cancer survival rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2020, over 1.8 million individuals are likely to be diagnosed with cancer, of which various patients would require a blood transfusion, occasionally on a daily basis.

Additionally, a growing inclination towards fiducial markers in stereotactic radiosurgery is of significant importance in propelling the market growth. Stereotactic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat functional defects and small tumors of the brain. This minimally invasive surgery is meant especially for those patients having tumors and abnormalities that are hard to reach, subject to movement within the body, or located close to vital organs and anatomic regions.

COVID-19 Impact

As the global economies are experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations are suffering losses, among various other challenges. Still, firms in the pharmaceutical industry are crucial in combatting the pandemic and are registering positive growth in the backdrop of the contagious disease and the race for gaining treatment approval therapy. Patients presently taking cancer therapy or individuals with active cases may possess different risk profiles associated with contracting COVID-19 and peril of complications arising out of infection from the virus. Cancer patients may suffer from an impaired immune system based on type, treatment approach, age, and various other health-related factors, thereby creating a growing demand for fiducial markers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, metal-based markers contributed to the largest fiducial markers market share in 2019. Metal-based markers such as gold fiducial markers find widespread application owing to benefits like a high contrast level and better visualization.

By modalities, ultrasound is likely to grow at a rate of 4.7% over the forecast period for fiducial markers market. This trend is attributed to a lower level of toxicity associated with ionizing radiation, as well as cost-effectiveness when compared to other forms of modalities.

By cancer type, lung cancer is likely to witness a growth rate of 4.8% over the forecast period for the fiducial markers market. It may occur due to various reasons, including smoking, genetic, and exposure to toxic gases. The American Cancer Society projects over 228,000 lung cancer cases, with the occurrence of the disease being higher in men than women. It is a significant cause of death in both American men and women dying due to cancer.

The fiducial markers market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.5% over the forecast period. The high revenue growth in the APAC region is owing to the growing prevalence of target conditions, expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in R&D activities the diagnostic procedures, among others.

region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 5.5% over the forecast period. The high revenue growth in the APAC region is owing to the growing prevalence of target conditions, expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, and a surge in R&D activities the diagnostic procedures, among others. Key participants include Boston Scientific Corporation, Naslund Medical AB, Carbon Medical Technologies, Stellar Medical, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Medtronic, Innovative Oncology Solutions, IZI Medical Products, Nanovi A/S, and Eckert & Ziegler, among others.

In December 2019 , IZI Medical Products, LLC, a leading fiducial markers market player, made an announcement about the acquisition of RadioMed, the producer of VISICOIL™, an implantable fiducial marker.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global fiducial markers market on the basis of type, modalities, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal-Based Markers

Polymer-Based Markers

Others

Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Computed Tomography/Computer-Based Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Radiotherapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prostate cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Radiotherapy Centers

Academic & Research Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Benelux



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of the Middle East and Africa

