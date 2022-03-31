Fiducial Markers Market Will Reach USD 131.4 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 3.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiducial Market is segmented by Type - Polymer-Based Markers, Metal-Based Markers, Others, by Application - Hospitals, Radiotherapy Centers, Cancer Research Institutes, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global Fiducial Markers market size is estimated to be worth USD 104.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 131.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Fiducial Markers Market Are

The global fiducial markers market is expected to grow as cancer prevalence rises around the world. The growth of the fiducial markers market will be aided by increased awareness of fiducial markers as a result of an accurate cancer diagnosis. Because of the complications and side effects associated with chemotherapy and targeted drug therapy, radiotherapy is expected to see a significant increase in popularity during the forecast period.

Increasing public-private sector investments, funds, and grants for cancer research, as well as technological advancements in the market and the rising global cancer burden, will drive Fiducial Markers market growth over the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FIDUCIAL MARKERS MARKET

Fiducial markers market growth is expected to be fueled by factors such as oncologists' increased adoption of radiotherapy treatment and devices. Additionally, rising demand for Image Guidance Radiation Therapy (IGRT) and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) treatments is expected to propel the fiducial markers market forward during the forecast period.

An increase in Cases of Cancer is fueling the Fiducial Markers market growth. In image-based radiotherapy, fiducial markers are used to target cancerous tissues while leaving healthy tissues unaffected. Globally, the demand for fiducial markers is increasing due to an increase in cancer cases.

Investments by Governments Fuelling Sales of Fiducial Markers market during the forecast period. Due to high demand from this sector, hospitals, which are highly advanced in terms of diagnosis and treatment, are bolstering the growth of fiducial marker manufacturers. Governments and non-profit organizations are increasing their investments in research and development, modern medical equipment, and other items for hospitals, which is fueling the demand for fiducial markers.

FIDUCIAL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the product, the metal-based markers segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the fiducial markers market.

Based on end-user, The hospital segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the fiducial markers market. The segment's growth is expected to be aided by the availability of advanced radiotherapy equipment in these healthcare settings.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the fiducial markers market. The region's growth is expected to be fueled by a strong presence of major market participants, streamlined reimbursement policies, and public health programs.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

