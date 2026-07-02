Fiduciary Services Group Acquires Pension Investors Corporation, Expanding Its Retirement Plan Administration Platform

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Services Group (FSG), the parent company of DWC – The 401(k) Experts, has acquired Pension Investors Corporation, a Florida-based third-party administrator (TPA) with more than 40 years of experience serving businesses, advisors, and CPAs.

Founded in 1982, Pension Investors Orlando and Pension Investors Hollywood were acquired by Adam Bergman in 2020 to form Pension Investors Corporation. The company has earned a strong reputation for retirement plan expertise, responsive service, and lasting industry relationships. The firm administers around 900 retirement plans — 700 defined contribution and 200 defined benefit plans.

The addition of Pension Investors expands DWC's presence in Florida and strengthens its position in the Southeast. The deal advances FSG's strategy to grow its platform by acquiring established firms with loyal clients and specialized expertise.

"Bringing Pension Investors onboard is another important step in growing our retirement plan administration business," said Scott David, CEO of Fiduciary Services Group. "We're excited to welcome a firm with such a strong history of service into the FSG family. Bringing our organizations together adds talent and scale, strengthening how we serve advisors and plan sponsors."

Pension Investors' operations will be integrated into FSG's TPA business, DWC. Clients will continue to receive the high-touch service they expect, now supported by broader expertise and operational depth.

"Our priority has always been to deliver exceptional service and guidance to the advisors, CPAs, and plan sponsors who trust us," said Adam Bergman, Owner of Pension Investors. "Joining DWC and Fiduciary Services Group allows us to build on that foundation and offer our clients expanded capabilities and support. We're excited about what this means for our clients, our employees, and the future of the business."

About Fiduciary Services Group

Fiduciary Services Group Family of Companies (FSG) is a leader in enhancing all aspects of retirement services. With a comprehensive focus on recordkeeping services, compliance, government reporting, actuarial services, trust and custody solutions, and investment advisory services, FSG is committed to delivering innovative and reliable support to its clients. As the parent company of PCS Retirement, AdvisorTrust, Aspire, ABG Consultants, DWC, and others, FSG champions a collaborative approach to empowering organizations, advisors, and participants in achieving their retirement goals.

About Pension Investors Corporation

Founded in 1982, Pension Investors provides retirement plan administration and consulting services to businesses, advisors, and CPAs. The firm specializes in both defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans and has built its reputation on technical expertise, responsive service, and longstanding client relationships.

SOURCE Fiduciary Services Group