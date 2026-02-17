FSG Accelerates TPA and Recordkeeping Expansion with Acquisition of Vermont‑Based Future Planning Associates

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Services Group (FSG), the parent company of DWC and PCS Retirement, announced its acquisition of Future Planning Associates, Inc. (FPA), a respected third-party administration (TPA) and recordkeeping firm based in Vermont. Founded in 1974, FPA has built a strong reputation for technical excellence, creative plan design, and exceptional client service.

FPA is FSG's third TPA acquisition in the past 14 months and its second in New England, reinforcing the company's strategy to integrate exceptionally well run TPAs into DWC, its national TPA platform.

"This acquisition reflects our continued momentum in building a high-quality, scalable retirement services platform," said Scott David, CEO of Fiduciary Services Group. "FPA's legacy and longstanding client relationships make them a natural fit as we deepen our investment in New England."

"FPA brings an experienced team with tenures ranging from 8 to 35 years and a 99% client retention rate," said Kristin McCarthy, Head of DWC. "Their decades of specialized knowledge align perfectly with DWC's service philosophy. Their commitment to value-added client service will elevate our ability to deliver best-in-class administration nationwide, while integration into DWC's operational infrastructure will enhance FPA's capacity and resources."

For FPA, the partnership provides a pathway for growth while preserving the personalized service that has defined the firm for more than 50 years. "Joining FSG and DWC is an exciting new chapter for our team," said Erin R. Helmken, President of FPA. "With FSG's resources and long-term vision, we can enhance our client offering while staying true to who we are."

As the firm joins FSG, FPA also brings recordkeeping capabilities. "As our recordkeeping platform approaches sunset, we—like many smaller users—face a critical and potentially costly technology transition," said Daryl Straw, Chief Operating Officer of Future Planning Associates. "PCS Retirement's proven ability to transition firms like ours and modernize our systems was a major factor in our decision to join FSG."

The integration supports FSG's broader mission of uniting high-performing TPAs and recordkeepers committed to quality, independence, and client-first service.

About Fiduciary Services Group

Fiduciary Services Group Family of Companies (FSG) is a leader in enhancing all aspects of retirement services. With a comprehensive focus on recordkeeping services, compliance, government reporting, actuarial services, trust and custody solutions, and investment advisory services, FSG is committed to delivering innovative and reliable support to its clients. As the parent company of PCS Retirement, Advisor Trust, Aspire, ABGRM, DWC, and others, FSG champions a collaborative approach to empowering organizations, advisors, and participants in achieving their retirement goals.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

About Future Planning Associates (FPA)

Future Planning Associates (FPA) is an independent retirement plan consulting firm dedicated to empowering employers and advisors with transparent, conflict-free guidance. Founded on the belief that retirement plan consulting should be objective, accessible, and free from hidden agendas, FPA provides comprehensive plan governance, fiduciary oversight, and investment consulting to organizations across the country.

FPA works directly with plan sponsors and financial advisors to strengthen plan design, reduce risk, and enhance participant outcomes—always acting solely in the best interest of the client. With a commitment to independence and a disciplined, client-first process, FPA delivers the clarity, structure, and strategic insight organizations need to build stronger, more effective retirement programs. To learn more, visit www.futureplanningassoc.com.

Future Planning Associates was advised by Wise Rhino Group as its exclusive M&A advisor in connection with the transaction.

