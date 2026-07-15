Fiduciary Services Group Acquires New Jersey TPA RetireWell Administrators

PHILADELPHIA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Services Group (FSG), parent company of DWC – The 401(k) Experts, has acquired RetireWell Administrators, Inc. (RetireWell), a Marlton, New Jersey third-party administrator (TPA) known for its deep retirement plan expertise and hands-on client support.

RetireWell administers over 425 retirement plans and has built a strong reputation among advisors and plan sponsors for resolving complex plan challenges through hands-on service from experienced professionals.

RetireWell is FSG's third TPA acquisition of 2026 and comes just two weeks after its most recent addition. By integrating RetireWell's operations with DWC, the company's TPA business, FSG continues its investment in expanding its national capabilities through firms with strong client relationships and specialized expertise.

"RetireWell built its business on expertise, responsiveness, and trusted guidance," said Scott David, CEO of Fiduciary Services Group. "Their team is widely respected for solving the hard problems advisors and plan sponsors bring them, and that fits squarely with how we serve clients. We're excited to welcome them to FSG."

"For years we've guided clients through the toughest parts of plan administration with technical depth and personal attention," said Anthony L. Scialabba, Esq., President and Chief Executive Officer of RetireWell Administrators. "Joining DWC and FSG lets us keep delivering that — now backed by broader capabilities and long-term support. It's a real win for our clients, our employees, and our business."

About Fiduciary Services Group

Fiduciary Services Group Family of Companies (FSG) is a leader in enhancing all aspects of retirement services. With a comprehensive focus on recordkeeping services, compliance, government reporting, actuarial services, trust and custody solutions, and investment advisory services, FSG is committed to delivering innovative and reliable support to its clients. As the parent company of PCS Retirement, AdvisorTrust, Aspire, ABGRM, DWC, and others, FSG champions a collaborative approach to empowering organizations, advisors, and participants in achieving their retirement goals.

About RetireWell Administrators, Inc.

RetireWell Administrators, Inc. provides retirement plan administration and consulting services to businesses, advisors, and plan sponsors. The firm specializes in defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans and is known for its technical expertise, consultative approach, and personalized service model.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Fiduciary Services Group