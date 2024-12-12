Fiduciary Services Group Welcomes Christian Fulmino as Head of Business Development

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Services Group Family of Companies (FSG), the parent company of PCS Retirement, Advisor Trust, Aspire, DWC, and others, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Fulmino as Head of Business Development. This strategic hire further demonstrates FSG's commitment to growth through mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Christian Fulmino is an established corporate development and M&A leader, bringing over 20 years of experience in both private equity-owned and publicly traded companies. He holds an MBA from Cornell University and actively contributes to industry groups such as the Transaction Advisors Institute. Christian is a valuable asset for FSG's next stage of growth, having led successful M&A initiatives at companies including Ascensus, Broadridge, and Dataprise.

Scott David, CEO of FSG, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Christian to our executive leadership team. His unparalleled expertise in corporate development and M&A will be instrumental in driving our strategic vision forward. At FSG, we remain deeply committed to expanding our capabilities and footprint through thoughtful and impactful M&A opportunities. Christian's leadership will be critical to ensuring our continued success."

Christian will lead the company's M&A strategy, driving growth and delivering value for clients and stakeholders. Pete Kirtland will continue to play an active role in sourcing M&A opportunities while expanding his focus to pursue new enterprise growth initiatives. Together, their efforts position the company for continued success and innovation.

Christian Fulmino remarked, "FSG's commitment to innovation and strategic development aligns perfectly with my professional experience and passion for fostering growth. I am honored to join a company that prioritizes both client success and industry leadership, and I look forward to building on their strong foundation to drive meaningful results."

Christian's expertise will enable the organization to continue pursuing opportunities to help deliver superior retirement plan solutions.

About Fiduciary Services Group

Fiduciary Services Group Family of Companies (FSG) is a leader in enhancing all aspects of retirement services. With a comprehensive focus on recordkeeping services, compliance, government reporting, actuarial services, trust and custody solutions, and investment advisory services, FSG is committed to delivering innovative and reliable support to its clients. As the parent company of PCS Retirement, Advisor Trust, Aspire, ABGRM, DWC, and others, FSG champions a collaborative approach to empowering organizations, advisors, and participants in achieving their retirement goals.

SOURCE Fiduciary Services Group