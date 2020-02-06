FIDUS Pet Concierge Announces Grand Opening Valentine's Day Celebration -- Including Pet Games, Treats, Raffle Prizes, Music and More

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDUS (https://www.fiduspet.com/) recently announced its grand opening celebration is set for Valentine's Day weekend, on Saturday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The celebration is open to both residents and the public and will take place at Torrey Gardens luxury residences' retail courtyard directly in front of the FIDUS location: 10675 Calle Mar De Mariposa, Suite 104. As part of the events scheduled to take place, FIDUS will offer a Puppy Ball Bit, grooming demos, live music, and a raffle as a fundraising event for the FACE Foundation. All are welcome to attend with their pets, though FIDUS does ask that attendees please first RSVP online HERE.

FIDUS Pet Concierge team offers the highest quality care and in the most convenient location, in your neighborhood. Offering Cage-free dog grooming and cat grooming in a safe environment.

FIDUS Pet Concierge is San Diego's first exclusive pet amenity club designed for residents of luxury apartment communities, with select services open to the public. Originally developed to help pets and their owners deal with the sacrifices of living in tighter quarters, FIDUS has rapidly become the pioneers of pet hospitality services. FIDUS services include:

DIY Dog Spa : A professional dog washing station to help bathe pets outside of the apartment bathroom space.

: A professional dog washing station to help bathe pets outside of the apartment bathroom space. Full-Service Dog and Cat Grooming : Professional groomers offer low-stress, serene grooming experiences with one-on-one attention, care and patience.

: Professional groomers offer low-stress, serene grooming experiences with one-on-one attention, care and patience. Pet Essentials Boutique : Essential pet items like food, toys, collars, treats and leashes; all offered from the FIDUS store.

: Essential pet items like food, toys, collars, treats and leashes; all offered from the FIDUS store. Veterinary Clinic : Preventative veterinary services provided by licensed veterinarians; including physical exams, flea/tick/heartworm prescriptions, routine vaccinations, allergy treatments and more.

: Preventative veterinary services provided by licensed veterinarians; including physical exams, flea/tick/heartworm prescriptions, routine vaccinations, allergy treatments and more. Ask-a-Concierge : For additional assistance, members may speak directly with a pet concierge to help find the best pet services or products in the area.

: For additional assistance, members may speak directly with a pet concierge to help find the best pet services or products in the area. Services Reserved for Residents are:

Pack Dog Walking : Trained walkers offer a social dog-walking experience for pets while their owners are away.

: Trained walkers offer a social dog-walking experience for pets while their owners are away.

Pick Up and Drop Off: Pets picked up for services and dropped back off, provided by friendly members of the FIDUS staff.

About FIDUS

FIDUS Pet Concierge is the go-to pet amenity and exclusive resident club dedicated to raising the standard of care and quality of life for apartment-living pets. Conveniently located within luxury apartment communities, FIDUS makes life easier by offering a wide variety of high-end services close to home, all to help pet parents treat their fur babies like royalty. Residents have full access to luxury FIDUS services like dog walking, pick up and drop off, grooming, pet spas, and retail boutiques; while guests are welcome to utilize state-of-the-art pet facilities. Learn more about requesting a FIDUS Pet Concierge in your community at: www.FIDUSPet.com.

