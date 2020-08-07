FIDUS Pet Concierge Expands to Add Another Luxury Apartment Community in San Diego, Casa Mira View, as Part of Growing Pet Care Family

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDUS Pet Concierge (https://www.fiduspet.com/) announced the expansion of its services to include another luxury apartment community, Casa Mira View, located at 9800 Mira Lee Way, beginning August 15th 2020! Casa Mira View residents are now invited to contact FIDUS Pet Concierge to begin registering for pet services offered such as: dog walking, puppy playdates, pet sitting, dog training, and full-service grooming for dogs and cats. FIDUS is also providing a limited number of coupon vouchers for one free on-demand, 30-minute dog walk or one free pet check in. First come, first serve. Restrictions apply. Please contact FIDUS for availability.

"We're so happy to again add to our fur-family of distinguished clients," said owner, Karen Posner. "This announcement, even during times of COVID, confirms the need for our services in the San Diego apartment sphere, and pet parents are eager to find solutions to help ease anxiety as they return to work and travel. We offer that, and so much more including, dog walking services, pet-sitting, and transport to our Pet Spa for grooming appointments– all with the love and individual attention you would provide to your own dog or cat. We love your pets. That's just what we do. And we're proud to say: we're about to offer that to a whole new group of deserving members."

FIDUS Pet Concierge is San Diego's first exclusive pet amenity club, offering highly trained and insured pet care experts to help make life more convenient for apartment residents. Residents can request services online by going to Clubfidus.com. For more information and updates on events, follow FIDUS on social media: Facebook, Yelp, and Instagram.

FIDUS Pet Concierge is the go-to pet amenity and exclusive resident club dedicated to raising the standard of care and quality of life for apartment-living pets. Conveniently located within Garden Communities' luxury apartment communities, either with a store-front spa and boutique or with a stationed team at the complex, FIDUS makes life easier by offering a wide variety of high-end services close to home, all to help pet parents treat their fur babies like royalty. Learn more about requesting a FIDUS Pet Concierge in your community at: www.FIDUSPet.com.

