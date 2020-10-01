FIDx and Halo Announce Partnership to Expand Annuity Distribution to Halo's Protective Investing Platform

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDx, a product-agnostic platform that seamlessly integrates insurance solutions with wealth management platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Halo Investing, a marketplace provider that connects investors to protective investment products. The integration will elevate the availability and distribution of annuities to users of the Halo platform.

FIDx and Halo are strategically aligned to provide financial advisors, wealth managers, and RIAs with access to impactful investment solutions to help meet the retirement needs of their clients.

"Our partnership with Halo marks an exciting new chapter for FIDx as we expand distribution opportunities for our insurance carrier partners," said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer at FIDx. "Annuities naturally align with structured products and this is a significant step forward in making these collective strategies available to a wider audience of firms, advisors, and their respective clients."

Halo is the only independent marketplace for structured products, designed to help investors target and achieve a level of expected returns. FIDx provides a single access point to a full spectrum of commission-based and fee-based annuities from industry leading insurance carriers. Through a seamless integration of FIDx and Halo technology, advisors will now have the ability to plan, research, propose, execute and manage annuities alongside structured products through Halo's platform.

"Adding another defined-outcome investment product to Halo's platform with a partner like FIDx gives our clients even more protection options," said Jason Barsema, President & Co-Founder at Halo. "This will also add tremendous value by enabling advisors to have one holistic protective investing experience rather than managing them through separate doors. It really is the future."

Halo's annuity offering will feature a range of products from top carriers on a transparent, easy-to-use platform. Building on the technology pioneered by FIDx, advisors using Halo will now have the ability to incorporate income, protection and growth options through annuities into client portfolios. This technology partnership will dramatically cut time and costs typically associated with the manual, outdated process of executing annuities.

FIDx offers a strong line-up of both commission-based and fee-based annuities from AIG Life & Retirement, Allianz Life, Brighthouse Financial, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Jackson National Life Insurance, Nationwide, Prudential Financial, and Transamerica.

About Halo

Halo Investing is a marketplace that connects advisors with global financial institutions to find, purchase and manage protective investing products in portfolios. As the first independent multi-issuer technology platform for structured notes, buffered ETFs and annuities, Halo offers users the ability to accurately compare products, streamline selection, and purchase products. Built for advisor's needs, Halo's technology is democratizing access to these products through transparency and efficiency.

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) is a technology solution that seamlessly connects the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios—integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm built from the ground up as an integrated platform, FIDx provides a future-ready solution to bridge advisory firms to insurance carriers so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice. To learn more, please visit https://fid-x.com/ and follow FIDx on LinkedIn.

