FIDx Announces the Launch of FIDx Protection Intelligence to Radically Expand Annuity Distribution

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIDx, a product-agnostic platform that connects annuities with wealth management platforms and other solution providers, today announced the launch of its proprietary platform, FIDx Protection Intelligence. The launch enables direct integration for any distribution entity to offer access to protection and income solutions from a range of insurance carrier partners. FIDx Protection Intelligence supports FIDx's mission to expand the distribution of annuities and help financial advisors meet the income and protection needs of their clients.

"FIDx Protection Intelligence is a major milestone and will be game-changing for FIDx, as well as our insurance carrier and other strategic partners," said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer at FIDx. "From day one, our mission has been to support advisors and meet them where they do business. With Protection Intelligence, advisors who do business virtually anywhere can now get efficient access to meet the needs of their clients and really elevate their business. It's a huge step forward in the annuity business."

Protection Intelligence offers active annuity management for financial advisors who are helping clients plan for, and navigate, retirement. With an intuitive and an easy-to-use platform, FIDx Protection Intelligence features an annuity dashboard offering insights on upcoming events, opportunities and daily valuations. Other features include a direct integration for advisors to research and compare annuities using the most up-to-date information, fully electronic application processing, including suitability packet, e-signature and home office review queue for easier business processing and vastly improved client experiences.

"Now, perhaps more than ever, clients have significant income and protection concerns, whether they are planning their retirements or living in retirement," said Brent Mondoskin, Vice President, Product Strategy at FIDx. "In the current economic environment, advisors who are digitally enabled, with a range of industry-leading solution providers at their fingertips, will undoubtedly be more valuable to their clients. Now they can deploy a holistic planning approach and effectively help their clients achieve retirement security."

FIDx is currently directly integrated with Envestnet, Envestnet MoneyGuide and recently announced a partnership with Halo. FIDx Protection Intelligence is the latest innovation that broadens the availability of the product platform, which features a comprehensive lineup of both commission-based and fee-based annuities from AIG, Allianz, Brighthouse, Global Atlantic, Jackson National, Nationwide, Prudential, and Transamerica.

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios, integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm, FIDx connects advisory firms to insurance carriers through a seamless, digitally-enabled process so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice and help clients reach their goals.

Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx).

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 103,000 advisors across more than 4,900 companies including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

