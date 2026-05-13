FiEE, Inc. Announces Issuance of RSUs to Business Partners; Aligns Vision and Interests to Strengthen Collaboration and Create Synergies

OSAKA, Japan, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIEE) ("FiEE" or the "Company"), a technology company integrating IoT, connectivity and AI to redefine brand management solutions in the digital era, today announced that it has granted restricted stock units ("RSUs") to certain key business partners of the Company, which will be earned and vest incrementally over a three-year period. This initiative is designed to deepen the Company's strategic collaboration with its key business partners, achieve long-term alignment of interests, and promote synergy across the industry value chain. The Company believes the strengthening alignment and collaboration with its key business partners is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

The grants of RSUs to the Company's business partners are included in the table below, which sets out the individuals' names and the number of RSUs granted to each.

Name Number of RSUs Jiang Chunwei 2,761 Li Huijuan 2,761 Wu Xiaping 2,761 Zou Xiaojie 2,761

About FiEE, Inc.

FiEE, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIEE), formerly Minim, Inc., was founded in 1977. It has a historical track record of delivering comprehensive WiFi/Software as a Service platform in the market. After years of development, it made the strategic decision to transition to a Software First Model in 2024 to expand its technology portfolio and revenue streams. In 2025, FiEE, Inc. rebranded itself as a technology company leveraging its expertise in IoT, connectivity, and AI to explore new business prospects and extend its global footprint.

FiEE, Inc.'s services are structured into four key categories: Cloud-Managed Connectivity (WiFi) Platform, IoT Hardware Sales & Licensing, SaaS Solutions, and Professional To-C and To-B Services & Support. Notably, FiEE, Inc. has introduced its innovative Software-as-a-Service solutions, which integrate its AI and data analytics capabilities into content creation and brand management. This initiative has nurtured a robust pool of KOLs on major social media platforms worldwide, helping them develop, manage, and optimize their digital presence. FiEE, Inc.'s services include customized graphics and posts, short videos, and editorial calendars tailored to align with brand objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, written, oral or otherwise made, represent the Company's expectation or belief concerning future events. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "believes," "expects," "may," "might," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "strives," "goal," "estimates," "forecasts," "projects" or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release may include, among others, statements relating to our belief that the issuance of RSUs to key business partners will deepen strategic collaboration, achieve long-term alignment of interests, promote synergy across the industry value chain, and is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

By nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by the forward-looking statement. In addition, there may be other factors of which we are presently unaware or that we currently deem immaterial that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the results referenced in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations are reasonable, we may not achieve our plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. See "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other risk factors described from time to time in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

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SOURCE FiEE, Inc.