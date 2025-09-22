FIEGER LAW FILES $100,000,000 LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF THE FAMILY OF THOMAS COOPER

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fieger Law is announcing the filing of the lawsuit on behalf of the family of Thomas Cooper, 5, who was tragically killed on January 31st of this year when the hyperbaric chamber Thomas was in became engulfed in flames and burned young Thomas to death in front of his mother at the Oxford Center in Troy. His mother also suffered burns while trying to save Thomas. The Cooper family is forever heartbroken over how and why this could ever have happened to their son. This lawsuit is seeking in-excess of $100,000,000 in damages as well as answers from those responsible for why they allowed this to happen.

The Defendants named in the lawsuit are:

SECHRIST INDUSTRIES, INC. (manufacturer of the Hyperbaric Chamber)

OXFORD HYPERBARIC OXYGEN THERAPY CENTER, LLC (The facility where the incident took place)

OXFORD KIDS FOUNDATION (Michigan Non-profit related to the Oxford Center)

TAMELA PETERSON (Founder and CEO of the Oxford Center)

(Founder and CEO of the Oxford Center) JEFFREY MOSTELLER (Oxford Center Safety and Training Director)

(Oxford Center Safety and Training Director) GARY MERKEN (Oxford Center Operations Director)

(Oxford Center Operations Director) ALETHA MOFFITT (Oxford Center technician)

(Oxford Center technician) OFFICE VENTURES TROY I, LLC (The owners of the property that housed the Oxford Center)

"Losing a child is a parent's worst nightmare. The loss of Thomas has left a hole in the hearts of Thomas' parents and family. Thomas was an adorable little boy who was full of life and love with so much to offer this world. We at Fieger Law have spent months investigating all of the available evidence that led to this horrific tragedy. We have uncovered new information which alleges this was not a tragic accident. It seems to be a foreseeable, inevitable, and virtually certain result of Defendants' judgement. This should never have happened to Thomas, and we can never allow something so terrible to ever happen again," Fieger Law Managing Partner James Harrington said.

"The Hyperbaric Chamber industry has known of the dangers of these machines and has failed to warn everyday Americans that they could be burned to death in these machines and gladly take our money for their profits without doing their part to keep us safe," Harrington said.

You are invited to the Fieger Law offices at 11:30 September 22nd to receive a copy of the complaint, hear from Fieger Law Managing Partner James Harrington and receive copies of our attorney's never-before released photos of the burned chamber and gurney where Thomas lost his life.

What: Fieger Law files lawsuit in Oxford Center case.

When: News conference with James Harrington 11:30 am Monday, September 22nd.

Where: Fieger Law 19390 West Ten Mile Road, Southfield Michigan.

SOURCE The Fieger Law Offices