Field & Main Bank Elects Three New Board Members: Margaret Hungate, Jim Coleman, and Jeff Anderson

HENDERSON, Ky., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Field & Main Bank is pleased to announce the election of three esteemed individuals to its board of directors: Jim Coleman, Jeff Anderson, and Margaret Hungate. Their extensive experience, diverse backgrounds, and commitment to community involvement make them valuable additions to the bank's governing body.

Margy Hungate Jim Coleman Jeff Anderson

Margaret S. Hungate, also known as Margy, brings a wealth of expertise in real estate development, commercial construction, and property management. As the CEO and President of Sentry Investments, Inc., and Vice President of U.S. Industries Group Inc., Margy has played a pivotal role in the family-owned companies since 2017. With a focus on developing shopping centers primarily in Texas, Margy's leadership has been instrumental in the success of U.S. Industries Group Inc., a construction management company, and Sentry Investments, Inc., a property management company. Her previous roles as Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Industries Group Inc. and Vice President of Commercial Lending at Bank of Evansville highlight her extensive experience in financial management and lending. Margy is actively involved in various community organizations, including Evansville Day School Board of Trustees and Johnson Place Board of Directors. Her exceptional qualifications and dedication to community service make her an invaluable addition to Field & Main Bank's board of directors.

Jim Coleman's impressive career spans 37 years, showcasing his exceptional leadership abilities and business acumen. From his family's farm, Coleman Crest, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Wall Street, Jim has achieved outstanding results in various roles. Throughout his career, he has worked with prestigious companies such as Oscar Mayer & Co., Pepsi Cola Company, Altria Corporation, and American Express, demonstrating his ability to drive success in different sectors. Jim's contributions extend beyond the corporate world, as he served as the President & CEO of the Prince George's County Maryland Economic Development Corporation. Under his guidance, the corporation attracted new businesses, created thousands of jobs, and facilitated international trade missions. Currently, Jim is focusing on developing Coleman Crest Farm into a profitable enterprise with a vision to preserve it as a teaching farm for aspiring farmers. Jim's diverse experience and dedication to community and agricultural development will greatly benefit Field & Main Bank and its customers.

Jeff Anderson, as the President & CEO of Anderson Capital Partners, brings his expertise in managing and developing various investment holdings. With a degree in business administration from Kent State University and an MBA from Butler University, Jeff has a strong foundation in finance. He has successfully led the family office and played an integral role in investment and development growth across multiple industries, including franchising and real estate. Jeff's commitment to community involvement is evident through his active participation on philanthropic boards, such as the Catholic Education Foundation for the Diocese of Evansville. His dedication to fostering growth and contributing to the community aligns perfectly with Field & Main Bank's values.

"We are thrilled to welcome Margaret Hungate, Jim Coleman, and Jeff Anderson to our board of directors," said Scott Davis, Chairman & CEO at Field & Main Bank. "Their extensive experience, proven leadership, and community involvement will greatly contribute to our bank's strategic vision and mission to serve our customers and communities."

Field & Main Bank is a community bank dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and building meaningful relationships with its customers through Modern Craft Banking. With a commitment to supporting local communities and providing personalized financial solutions, Field & Main Bank strives to be the bank of choice for individuals and businesses alike. Learn more at fieldandmain.com. Member FDIC.

