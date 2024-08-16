Field & Main Bank Welcomes Allison Carter as Director of Treasury Management, First Vice President

HENDERSON, Ky., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Field & Main Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Allison Carter as Director of Treasury Management, First Vice President. With 18 years of extensive banking experience, Allison brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Field & Main team.

Allison's distinguished career includes successful tenures at Central Bank & Trust Company and PBI Bank. Her diverse banking background spans treasury and cash management, commercial deposit sales and service, business development, and marketing, focusing on the Central Kentucky region. Allison's deep understanding of the banking industry and her commitment to client success make her an invaluable asset to Field & Main Bank.

A proud alumna of the University of Kentucky, Allison has strong ties to the community. She is married and resides in Central Kentucky with her husband Andy and their two sons. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Allison is a dedicated member of Southland Christian Church, she actively participates with her sons' school events and sports teams, in addition to her volunteer efforts with the Lexington Firefighter's Toy Program.

"Allison's extensive experience and dedication to client service align perfectly with our commitment to providing tailored financial solutions," said Scott Davis, President and CEO of Field & Main Bank. "We are excited to have her on board and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our Treasury Management services."

Allison will lead Field & Main Bank's Treasury Management division, focusing on delivering innovative solutions to help businesses manage their cash flow, control payments, and protect against fraud. Her leadership will be instrumental in driving the bank's mission to provide modern craft banking solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Bryant

Marketing & Public Relations Officer

Field & Main Bank

270-831-1598

[email protected]

About Field & Main Bank:

Field & Main Bank is a community-focused financial institution committed to providing modern craft banking solutions. We are driven by the needs of our customers, motivated by their success and committed to working alongside the members of our community. Field & Main offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers. https://www.fieldandmain.com/

SOURCE Field & Main Bank