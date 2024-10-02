Field & Stream Lodge Co. Announces Its First Location in Bozeman, MT - Introducing: Great Lodges, Great Outdoors

Targeting U.S. markets rich in natural experiences—such as national parks, mountains, and ski towns—Field & Stream Lodge Co. is perfectly positioned in Bozeman. Located just one mile from downtown and two hours from Yellowstone National Park, the property offers breathtaking mountain views and thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor spaces. Surrounded by three rivers, four mountain ranges, and two ski resorts, it serves as a year-round destination for hiking, biking, fly fishing, and skiing.

"We are thrilled to be launching the first hotel inspired by the iconic Field & Stream brand in one of America's most popular regions for outdoor recreation and natural beauty," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital. "Built together with our partners at AJ Capital, Field & Stream will deliver a unique blend of modern, affordable lodging that perfectly complements the environment surrounding it while staying true to the legacy of the Field & Stream name."

Field & Stream Lodge Co. was created by Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a private investment firm with a primary focus on global real estate, and Adventurous Journeys ("AJ") Capital Partners, a dynamic real estate and hospitality company. With plans to expand to other iconic outdoor destinations in the coming years, Field & Stream Bozeman serves as the brand's flagship location, setting the standard for future lodges that will continue to uphold Field & Stream's 153 years of outdoor experience and expertise.

"Our mission is to inspire more people to explore and enjoy the great outdoors," says Ben Weprin, CEO and Founder of AJ Capital Partners. "In honoring the rich history of the Field & Stream legacy, we're offering a modern twist on an American classic. With a focus on design, comfort, and genuine American hospitality, Field & Stream Lodge Co. aims to be your home base for adventure."

Field & Stream Bozeman is tailored for a variety of travelers, from the solo adventurer to groups or families. The 179 guestrooms range from King Suites to Bunk Rooms and are all thoughtfully designed to feel like traditional hunting and fishing lodges.

The lodge features a range of amenities, including The Great Room with stone fireplace and communal seating, a supply shop, gym, an outdoor hot tub, an indoor pool, 5,800 square feet of meeting and event space that can be subdivided. The Backyard is a 29,000-square-foot courtyard, complete with landscaping, picnic tables, canvas umbrellas, and vintage canoes that have been fashioned into fire pits, which provides plenty of opportunity for relaxation and gatherings.

For more information about Field & Stream Lodge Co. and to book your stay at the Bozeman location, please visit www.fieldandstreamlodgeco.com and on social media via @fieldandstream.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have 5,000+ employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $80 billion of capital, and currently has ~$115 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $98 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $26 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 33 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodcapital.com.

About AJ Capital Partners

Adventurous Journeys ("AJ") Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager founded in 2008. AJ repositions real estate to build timeless, scalable businesses and brand platforms across hospitality, mixed-use, and residential sectors. Notable brands include Graduate Hotels®, Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, and Field & Stream Lodge Co. The firm delivers transformative real estate by applying placemaking, inspired design, and hospitality principles to spaces overlooked or undervalued by traditional investment firms. The firm's current portfolio includes $5.3 billion of assets across 100+ properties and 50+ geographic markets. Learn more at www.ajcpt.com.

