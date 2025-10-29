Field & Stream Pet Food Co. launches Pack Provisions dog food product line

Guide-rated nutrition for active, outdoor dogs debuts nationwide Nov. 3.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Field & Stream Pet Food Co. announces the launch of Pack Provisions, a new family of dog food products designed for outdoor enthusiasts and their canine companions, available at Tractor Supply beginning Nov. 3.

For more than a century, Field & Stream has shared enduring stories about hunting, fishing and the great outdoors, with dogs frequently taking a central role. To the Field & Stream community, dogs aren't just companions; they're family. When it came to creating a dog food line, it was imperative to assemble a team that cared as much as the Field & Stream community. The result was Field & Stream Pet Food Co., a dedicated pet nutrition company developed by experts with years of knowledge in the pet food space working in partnership with Field & Stream.

Field & Stream Pet Food Co. has channeled over 150 years of outdoors experience into the Pack Provisions brand, which features food, treats and supplements that support energy, endurance and overall well-being for active, working and sporting dogs. As a guide-rated nutrition line, Pack Provisions is built to deliver reliable performance and is trusted by those who hold their dogs to the highest expectations, reflecting the standard of excellence demanded by professional guides and outdoor enthusiasts. The food is crafted for those who see their dogs not just as pets, but as essential partners in the wild.

"We developed Pack Provisions with ingredients that really put the dog first," said William Broun, President and CEO of Field & Stream Pet Food Co. "The foods provide real nutrition based on scientific formulation, not just the latest pet food trends. It's fuel for dogs when they're out with their people, whether that's hiking in the woods, walking in the park, or heading out on the next adventure."

Pack Provisions' core dry kibble offerings include three nutrient-dense recipes: Beef Meal & Barley, Chicken Meal & Vegetable, and Salmon Meal, Rice & Trout. Each contains a blend of complex carbohydrates, essential proteins and amino acids that support performance and maintain well-being. The food's signature "Backwoods Bites" formula highlights the inclusion of protein-rich organ meat.

The dry diets also align nutritionally to the needs of active dogs with prebiotics and postbiotics that promote gut health and immunity, as well as vitamins and minerals that support cognitive function and skin and coat health. With an equally nutrient-dense formulation, the canned wet food meals come in Beef and Beef Liver Dinner as well as Chicken and Rice Dinner.

"Active dogs need nutrition that supports energy levels and promotes healthy recovery," said Kathy L. Gross, PhD, PAS, DACAN, an experienced pet nutritionist and adjunct professor at Kansas State University. "With carefully selected ingredients that fuel performance, like nutrient-dense organ meats and essential proteins, Pack Provisions has been optimized for active lifestyles."

The Pack Provision product line is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. From food and supplements to training treats and more, the full family of products creates a "stacked nutrition system" designed to help dogs:

Prepare — Fuel everyday energy with essential nutrients.

— Fuel everyday energy with essential nutrients. Perform — Boost performance before or during activities.

— Boost performance before or during activities. Renew — Support healthy recovery after work or play.

— Support healthy recovery after work or play. Reward — Train desired behaviors or treat for fun.

Dry kibble recipes and treats are available nationwide in over 2,000 Tractor Supply locations starting in November. Additional offerings will be released over the following months, with an expanded selection of dry and wet recipes, supplements and treats.

ABOUT FIELD & STREAM PET FOOD CO.

Field & Stream Pet Food Co. brings the trusted heritage of Field & Stream, a trusted guide for all things outdoors for more than 150 years, to canine nutrition. With Pack Provisions, that experience has been channeled into products that are as rugged and reliable as our active-dog companions. Formulated with energy-providing nutrients and rich in protein, Pack Provisions delivers guide-rated nutrition made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients—fuel for dogs no matter where the trail leads. To learn more, visit www.packprovisionspet.com or follow @fieldandstreampet on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT FIELD & STREAM

For more than a century, Field & Stream has been a trusted voice of the outdoors. With origins dating back to 1871, F&S has taught a nation to hunt and fish, to camp and explore, to survive and thrive in the outdoors—all while leading the charge to conserve and fight for wildlife and wild places. Singer-songwriters Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, along with a group of experienced brand builders, acquired and relaunched Field & Stream in 2024, unifying this legacy brand for the first time in its history. Now embarking on a new chapter, the next generation of Field & Stream includes a best-in-class, outdoor-lifestyle media platform, a return to a print publication, a membership community, a wide variety of co-branded and licensed product lines, and experiential brand extensions including a modern and affordable lifestyle lodge concept. For more information visit www.fieldandstream.com.

SOURCE Field & Stream Pet Food Co.