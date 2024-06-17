Field Agent Acquires Shelfgram, Harnessing AI to Close Visibility Gaps for CPG Brands and Retailers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. and TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Agent, a leading retail data and technology company specializing in consumer packaged goods (CPG), announced today the acquisition of Shelfgram, the Virtual Store Walk platform that optimizes millions of shopper-submitted photos with artificial intelligence. The combined technologies provide complete shelf transparency for brands—reducing time required for store visits, offering image-driven data, and building actionable insights.

Field Agent utilizes over three million connected shoppers worldwide to capture in-store prices, product availability, display compliance, and more. With the acquisition of Shelfgram and its planogram and display capturing technology, brands can analyze pricing trends, improve promotional execution, and research the competitive landscape more efficiently.

Field Agent acquires Shelfgram to enhance CPG shelf visibility with AI-driven insights Post this

Rick West, Field Agent CEO and co-founder, stated that the acquisition will enable brands to monitor category activities in store and online.

"Leveraging millions of Field Agent's crowdsourced photos and continuously feeding them through Shelfgram's AI-enabled platform allows for a brand new understanding of category insights," West said. "With the acquisition, we're building a bridge over the current product visibility limitations the CPG industry faces."

This acquisition helps retail-centric companies conduct competitive market research, execute promotions and display efforts, and better serve shoppers.

Bram Warshafsky, CEO and founder of Shelfgram, remarked, "By joining forces with Field Agent, we are set to redefine how brands engage with and understand their shelf presence, leveraging our combined technological strengths to reveal unprecedented insights."

Ryan Mandl, Partner at Five Elms Capital, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "This partnership revolutionizes the way brands gather retail insights and execute on in-store initiatives. We look forward to partnering with Bram and the rest of the Shelfgram team to drive further innovation for their collective base of customers."

About Field Agent Inc.

Founded in 2010, Field Agent Inc. provides retail audits, ratings and reviews, shopper insights, location-specific retail solutions. With a global panel of more than three million everyday shoppers, Field Agent offers a comprehensive suite of retail solutions.

About Shelfgram

Founded in 2020, Shelfgram filters millions of photos through AI to automate price checks, predict shopper attention, and provide summary reports via an analytics suite.

About Five Elms

Five Elms Capital is a global growth equity firm investing in fast-growing B2B software businesses. Since 2007, Five Elms has focused exclusively on software investing, building an unmatched network and deep domain expertise.

Contact:

Matt Johnson

[email protected]

SOURCE Field Agent