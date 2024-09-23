Field Agent Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital, Fueling Product Development and Team Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Agent, a retail technology platform providing software and data solutions to the consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail industries, today announced the successful completion of its strategic growth investment. The round was led by Five Elms Capital, marking a significant milestone in Field Agent's growth trajectory as it continues to expand its market presence and AI-driven solutions capabilities, including its recent acquisition of Shelfgram and its Virtual Storewalk™ technology.

The new capital will be instrumental in accelerating Field Agent's mission to provide brands with valuable insights that enable data-driven decision-making. Shelfgram's AI-powered Virtual Storewalk™ platform, coupled with Field Agent's global in-store image and data capture, delivers both historical and real-time retail execution data at scale—including pricing, on-shelf product availability (OSA), and display compliance. The company plans to use the funding to accelerate its innovation roadmap and go-to-market capabilities.

"This investment is a strong vote of confidence in Field Agent's vision and the value we deliver to our customers," said Ty Kasperbauer, CEO of Field Agent. "The support from Five Elms Capital will enable us to scale our technology and expand our reach, empowering more brands to gain critical visibility into their retail operations."

With Field Agent's acquisition of Shelfgram earlier this year, the combined power will offer unique visibility and actionable insights for brands—enabling them to respond more swiftly to market dynamics and consumer trends.

"The combination of Field Agent's data collection capabilities paired with Shelfgram's AI-driven retail insights create a value proposition unlike any other in the retail world today," said Ryan Mandl, Partner at Five Elms Capital. "Their combined ability to provide real-time insights into retail environments is revolutionizing how brands manage their in-store presence and execute on branding strategies."

The infusion of capital will also enable Field Agent to expand its global footprint, particularly in regions where demand for real-time retail insights is rapidly growing. Additionally, the company plans to strategically close CPG visibility gaps with AI—enhancing the predictive capabilities of its platform to empower CPG and retail professionals with strategic intelligence at scale.

For more information, visit Field Agent .

About Field Agent

Founded in 2010, Field Agent is a leading provider of retail audits, ratings and reviews, and shopper insights, offering a comprehensive suite of location-specific retail solutions. With a global panel of more than three million everyday shoppers, Field Agent captures and analyzes in-store data to help brands optimize their retail presence and make informed decisions.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms is a leading growth investor in world-class software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders.

With over $3 billion in assets under management and a global team of 70+ investment professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 70 software platforms globally. The firm's operational value creation team supports the portfolio, working alongside companies to accelerate growth, build executive teams, improve retention and sales & marketing efficiency, upgrade analytical infrastructure, and expand into new markets.

