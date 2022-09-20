Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size to Grow by USD 620.72 million, Maximized Production Yield to Drive Growth - Technavio

Sep 20, 2022, 02:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Field Devices Calibration Services Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The field devices calibration services market size is estimated to grow by USD 620.72 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period.
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.
Market Dynamics
The maximized production yield is driving the growth of the market. Calibration is necessary for the safety and quality of production. This helps organizations earn more profits. Thus, effective and periodic calibration services are essential for enhancing industrial productivity, which is driving the growth of the market.
The shift from periodic to predictive calibration is a trend in the market. In process industries, there is a need to maintain accuracy in the operational process, which increases the demand for the calibration of instruments in the industry. End-users prefer periodic calibration over extended intervals. Predictive calibration offers high accuracy standards and supports data management systems in carrying out calibration on site. Thus, the increasing demand for complex systems used by industries will support the market for calibration services.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.
Company Profiles
The field devices calibration services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The field devices calibration services market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including A1 CBISS Ltd., ABB Ltd., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Branom Instrument Co., Danaher Corp., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., PFREUNDT GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transcat Inc., Trescal International SAS, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the focus of developing countries on the expansion of the oil and gas sector and the continuous efforts of national oil companies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is the key country for the field devices calibration services market in APAC.
- By end-user, the market is classified into process industries and discrete industries. The process industries segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Oil and gas companies are shifting to a digital oilfield revolution. The industry is expected to implement advanced instruments to gain real-time intelligence and situational awareness in oilfield production. The high adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the oil and gas sector during the forecast period is expected to increase the demand for the services market. Such initiatives will drive market growth.

|
Field Devices Calibration Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 620.72 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.12
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
A1 CBISS Ltd., ABB Ltd., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Branom Instrument Co., Danaher Corp., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., PFREUNDT GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transcat Inc., Trescal International SAS, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Process industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Process industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Discrete industries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Temperature and humidity calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Temperature and humidity calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Temperature and humidity calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Temperature and humidity calibration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Temperature and humidity calibration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Electrical calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Electrical calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Electrical calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Electrical calibration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Electrical calibration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Pressure calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Pressure calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Pressure calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Pressure calibration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Pressure calibration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Mechanical calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Mechanical calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Mechanical calibration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Mechanical calibration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Mechanical calibration - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Endress Hauser Group Services AG
- Exhibit 124: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key offerings
- 11.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 138: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.10 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 141: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 144: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 11.11 Trescal International SAS
- Exhibit 146: Trescal International SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Trescal International SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Trescal International SAS - Key offerings
- 11.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 149: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 156: Research methodology
- Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 158: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
