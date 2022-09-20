Field Devices Calibration Services Market Size to Grow by USD 620.72 million, Maximized Production Yield to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Field Devices Calibration Services Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The field devices calibration services market size is estimated to grow by USD 620.72 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Field Devices Calibration Services Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The maximized production yield is driving the growth of the market. Calibration is necessary for the safety and quality of production. This helps organizations earn more profits. Thus, effective and periodic calibration services are essential for enhancing industrial productivity, which is driving the growth of the market.

The shift from periodic to predictive calibration is a trend in the market. In process industries, there is a need to maintain accuracy in the operational process, which increases the demand for the calibration of instruments in the industry. End-users prefer periodic calibration over extended intervals. Predictive calibration offers high accuracy standards and supports data management systems in carrying out calibration on site. Thus, the increasing demand for complex systems used by industries will support the market for calibration services.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The field devices calibration services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The field devices calibration services market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including A1 CBISS Ltd., ABB Ltd., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Branom Instrument Co., Danaher Corp., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., PFREUNDT GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transcat Inc., Trescal International SAS, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the focus of developing countries on the expansion of the oil and gas sector and the continuous efforts of national oil companies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China is the key country for the field devices calibration services market in APAC.

, , APAC, , and and . will have the largest share of the market. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the focus of developing countries on the expansion of the oil and gas sector and the continuous efforts of national oil companies. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. is the key country for the field devices calibration services market in APAC. By end-user, the market is classified into process industries and discrete industries. The process industries segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Oil and gas companies are shifting to a digital oilfield revolution. The industry is expected to implement advanced instruments to gain real-time intelligence and situational awareness in oilfield production. The high adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the oil and gas sector during the forecast period is expected to increase the demand for the services market. Such initiatives will drive market growth.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Field Devices Calibration Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 620.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1 CBISS Ltd., ABB Ltd., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Branom Instrument Co., Danaher Corp., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fortive Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., PFREUNDT GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transcat Inc., Trescal International SAS, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

