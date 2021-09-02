Field Devices Calibration Services Market will progress at 4.49% CAGR during 2021-2025 with ABB Ltd. and Siemens AG Emerging as Dominant Players | Technavio

The maximized production yield, elimination of errors in industrial operation, and ensuring adherence to process safety guidelines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a decrease in calibration requirement with the deployment of the smart instruments and loss of industrial productivity during device calibration are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth in the long run.

Field Devices Calibration Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Field Devices Calibration Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Process Industries



Discrete Industries

Type

Temperature And Humidity Calibration



Electrical Calibration



Pressure Calibration



Mechanical Calibration

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Field Devices Calibration Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Element Metech AB, Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Integrated Service Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.

To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the field devices calibration services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas :

Field Devices Calibration Services Market size

Field Devices Calibration Services Market trends

Field Devices Calibration Services Market industry analysis

Field Devices Calibration Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist field devices calibration services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the field devices calibration services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the field devices calibration services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of field devices calibration services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Temperature and humidity calibration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical calibration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pressure calibration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical calibration - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.

Element Metech AB

Endress Hauser Group Services AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Integrated Service Solutions Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

