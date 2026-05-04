Field Effect announces 2026 participation in MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations

Second consecutive participation reinforces commitment to transparency and continuous improvement

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Field Effect, a global cybersecurity company specializing in AI security and managed detection and response (MDR), today announced its participation in the 2026 MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations.

This marks the company's second participation in the globally recognized evaluation program, underscoring its ongoing commitment to transparency, real-world validation, and continuous improvement of its cybersecurity capabilities.

Through the MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations, Field Effect will demonstrate how its MDR platform detects and responds to advanced threat behaviors mapped to real-world adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The evaluations provide an independent, vendor-neutral assessment that helps organizations better understand how security solutions perform against real-world adversary behaviors—cutting through vendor claims with transparent, comparable results.

"MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations are one of the few opportunities in this industry to separate reality from marketing," said Matt Holland, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Field Effect. "We're participating because we believe in showing exactly how our platform performs in real-world conditions. For organizations evaluating MDR providers, that level of transparency matters."

The company approaches the evaluations without artificial optimization or scenario-specific adjustments, ensuring results reflect real-world performance rather than lab conditions.

Building on insights from its 2024 participation in the MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations, Field Effect has continued to enhance its detection and response capabilities. In that evaluation, the company delivered actionable detections across 100% of attack steps, with an 11-minute mean time to detect (MTTD). Not only did Field Effect's platform predict the test attack vector based on risk and threat surface analysis, it identified the first indicator of compromise within two minutes, demonstrating its ability to both predict security outcomes and quickly surface early signs of malicious activity and enable timely response.

Insights from the evaluation continue to inform ongoing enhancements to the platform and detection strategy.

Field Effect continues to evolve its MDR platform through a combination of advanced technology, AI-driven analytics, expert-led threat intelligence, and human-centered security delivery—helping organizations reduce risk and respond more effectively to cyber threats.

About MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations

ATT&CK® Evaluations is built on the backbone of MITRE's objective insight and conflict-free perspective. Cybersecurity vendors leverage the Evals program to enhance their offerings and to provide defenders with insights into their product's capabilities and performance. Evals empowers defenders to make better informed decisions on how to leverage the products that secure their networks. The program follows a rigorous, transparent methodology, using a collaborative, threat-informed, purple-teaming approach that brings together vendors and MITRE experts to evaluate solutions within the context of ATT&CK. All Evals results are public. https://evals.mitre.org/

MITRE does not endorse any vendor, product, brand, or service. Evaluation results represent performance in a controlled test environment and may not reflect performance in all production environments. For complete methodology details, limitations, and caveats, visit evals.mitre.org.

About Field Effect

Field Effect delivers intelligence-grade managed detection and response for the AI era. Built on smart federated compute and nation-state tradecraft, our holistic MDR platform uncovers weaknesses early, blocks attacks in real time, and reduces risk across the entire threat surface—endpoint, network, cloud, and more. With an 18-second median time to detect, Field Effect helps MSPs and overwhelmed IT teams outpace agentic attacks and achieve premium protection with the team they have.

SOURCE Field Effect