Field Effect announces MDR Core - a new cybersecurity offering inspired by MSPs, tailored for the small businesses they serve

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Global cybersecurity solutions provider Field Effect has announced the impending launch of their MDR Core solution. This addition to their offering will enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to protect the entirety of their customer base, from very small to very large organizations spanning the most to least complex IT environment.

Field Effect is well known for their flagship cybersecurity solution Field Effect MDR Complete. The natively-built, all-in-one solution can replace or complement over 15 tools, covers network, endpoint and cloud, streamlines alerts and integrates with PSA tools.

Ideal for MSPs supporting customers with less than 50 users and less IT complexity, Field Effect MDR Core includes EDR featuring the same kernel-based endpoint agent Field Effect is known for. It also includes MDR for M365 or Google Workspace.

"We take our partners' feedback and suggestions to heart, and Field Effect MDR Core is a direct response to that," said Matt Holland, CEO and Founder of Field Effect. "Field Effect's mission has always been to protect business of all sizes from cyber threats. This would not be possible without our MSP partners. The addition of MDR Core empowers our partners to take this mission a step further and protect every single one of their clients."

Field Effect's proactive approach to cybersecurity enables MSPs to constantly improve the security posture of their clients while providing the critical protection they need to detect known and emerging threats.

Field Effect MDR Core is currently available to select Field Effect partners and will be available to all MSPs as of January 2025. If you're interested in learning more about becoming a Field Effect partner, contact [email protected] .

About Field Effect

Field Effect was founded in 2016 by Matt Holland, one of the world's leading endpoint developers. His experience in nation-state cyber intelligence, both offensive and defensive, paved the way for Field Effect's unparalleled endpoint agent - a founding component of its holistic approach to cybersecurity. The global cybersecurity company is revolutionizing the industry by partnering with MSPs to bring powerful cybersecurity to businesses of all sizes around the world.

