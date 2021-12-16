Field Erected Cooling Tower Market to Grow by USD 237.46 Mn | Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd. Among Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

The field erected cooling tower market size is set to grow by USD 237.46 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the field erected cooling tower market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Field Erected Cooling Tower Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the field erected cooling tower market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd., ENEXIO Management GmbH, EVAPCO Inc., Hamon and Cie (International) SA, Marley Flow Control Pty Ltd., MESAN Group, Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd., SPX Corp., and WATCO Group Pte Ltd.

The growing demand for re-engineered or refurbished field erected cooling towers, increasing number of natural gas-fired power plants, and growing power sector and augmented power generation capacities worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as growing demand for re-engineered or refurbished field erected cooling towers may challenge the growth of the market.

Field Erected Cooling Tower Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help field erected cooling tower market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the field erected cooling tower market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the field erected cooling tower market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of field erected cooling tower market vendors

Field Erected Cooling Tower Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 237.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Delta Cooling Towers P. Ltd., ENEXIO Management GmbH, EVAPCO Inc., Hamon and Cie (International) SA, Marley Flow Control Pty Ltd., MESAN Group, Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd., SPX Corp., and WATCO Group Pte Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

