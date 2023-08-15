Field force automation market to grow by USD 2,153.16 million from 2022 to 2027: The demand for field force automation in CRM drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global field force automation market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,153.16 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.32%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Field Force Automation Market

Field force automation market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global field force automation market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer field force automation in the market are Abuyo Inc., Accruent, Acumatica Inc., BT Group Plc, Channelplay Ltd., FieldEZ, Folio3 Software Inc., IFS World Operations AB, Kloudq Technologies Ltd., MACmobile Pty Ltd., MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nimap Infotech, Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SPEC INDIA, Trimble Inc., and Vasista Enterprise Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

Accruent - The company offers field force automation solutions such as Vx Field.

The company offers field force automation solutions such as Vx Field. Acumatica Inc. - The company offers field force automation solutions such as Acumatica Service Management.

The company offers field force automation solutions such as Acumatica Service Management. BT Group Plc - The company offers field force automation solutions.

The company offers field force automation solutions. For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Field Force Automation Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (IT and telecom, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation and logistics, and Others), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The IT and telecom segment will be significant during the forecast period. A major advantage of FFA is that it provides a platform that enables companies to manage their mobile workforce effectively. Furthermore, the key advantages of FFA include work order access, customer information, and task details on their mobile devices, eliminating the need for manual paperwork and reducing administrative overhead. Also, some of the benefits of implementing FFA in the IT and telecom industry include improved response times, enhanced customer satisfaction, reduced costs, and increased productivity. Hence, such benefits fuel the IT and telecom segment of the field force automation market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global field force automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global field force automation market.

North America will contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. FFA helps companies automate manual tasks with automation, reducing paperwork, and optimizing routes and schedules. This results in cost savings and productivity gains. Furthermore, there is a significant demand for field force automation in the IT sector, as the key areas in North America such as US and Canada are major hubs for technological innovation, attracting global talent and investment. Hence, such factors make North America a leading region for the growth of the FFA market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Field Force Automation Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The demand for field force automation in CRM drives the FFA market. It plays an important role in enhancing CRM. That is done by providing the necessary tools and capabilities to effectively manage field operations and interactions with customers.

Furthermore, it facilitates more personalized and informed conversations with customers, leading to enhanced customer engagement and satisfaction. Oracle Field Service Cloud is a cloud-based FFA solution that integrates with Oracle CRM systems. Hence, such factors fuel the FFA market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The robust growth of the IT industry is an emerging FFA market trend. Since the IT industry is at the forefront of technological innovations, it is expected to have an impact on the field force automation market. The technological innovations include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Such advancements facilitate more sophisticated FFA solutions, which offer improved efficiency, real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance, and enhanced decision-making capabilities. Hence, such trends boost the FFA market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Data privacy and security concerns associated with field force automation challenge the growth of the market. Data and privacy concerns as it involves collecting and storing sensitive customer data, such as personal information, financial details, and contact information are major issues for market growth.

Organizations have to ensure that their FFA practices comply with applicable data protection and privacy regulations. These regulations include General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the US. Hence, such challenges impede FFA market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this field force automation market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the field force automation market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the field force automation market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the field force automation market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of field force automation market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The process automation and instrumentation market is projected to grow by USD 28.57 billion with a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers process automation and instrumentation market segmentation by type (process automation and process instrumentation) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The simplification of manufacturing through automation is notably driving the process automation and instrumentation market growth.

The Network Automation Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29,021.34 million. This network automation market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global network automation market growth is the increasing demand for network automation in various industries.

Field Force Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,153.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abuyo Inc., Accruent, Acumatica Inc., BT Group Plc, Channelplay Ltd., FieldEZ, Folio3 Software Inc., IFS World Operations AB, Kloudq Technologies Ltd., MACmobile Pty Ltd., MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nimap Infotech, Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SPEC INDIA, Trimble Inc., and Vasista Enterprise Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global field force automation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global field force automation market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare and life sciences - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare and life sciences - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Transportation and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Transportation and logistics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Deployment (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accruent

Exhibit 123: Accruent - Overview



Exhibit 124: Accruent - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Accruent - Key offerings

12.4 Acumatica Inc.

Exhibit 126: Acumatica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Acumatica Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Acumatica Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 BT Group Plc

Exhibit 129: BT Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: BT Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: BT Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: BT Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Channelplay Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Channelplay Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Channelplay Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Channelplay Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 FieldEZ

Exhibit 136: FieldEZ - Overview



Exhibit 137: FieldEZ - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: FieldEZ - Key offerings

12.8 Folio3 Software Inc.

Exhibit 139: Folio3 Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Folio3 Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Folio3 Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 145: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Nimap Infotech

Exhibit 150: Nimap Infotech - Overview



Exhibit 151: Nimap Infotech - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Nimap Infotech - Key offerings

12.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 PTC Inc.

Exhibit 158: PTC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: PTC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: PTC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: PTC Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Salesforce Inc.

Exhibit 162: Salesforce Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Salesforce Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Salesforce Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 165: Salesforce Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 166: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 SPEC INDIA

Exhibit 171: SPEC INDIA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 172: SPEC INDIA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 173: SPEC INDIA - Key offerings

12.17 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 174: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio