FIELD MEDICAL CLOSES $40 MILLION SERIES A FINANCING TO REDEFINE PULSED FIELD ABLATION FOR VENTRICULAR TACHYCARDIA

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical Inc., a pioneer in cardiac pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology, today announced the successful closing of $40 million in Series A financing. The round includes $20 million in new capital and the conversion of $20 million in seed-round debt. Participants include several leading strategics, venture capital firms and family offices, with multiple seed investors reinvesting – underscoring strong confidence in the company's initial focus on ventricular tachycardia (VT) and the broader versatility of its technology.

The funding will support the completion of two pilot studies – VCAS for VT and Field PULSE for atrial fibrillation (AF) – as well as continued development of Field's commercial PFA system and operational scale-up in preparation for VERITAS, the company's pivotal trial focused on VT.

"This financing is a pivotal milestone as we advance in redefining how electrophysiologists approach ablation therapy," said Steven Mickelsen, M.D., founder and chief executive officer of Field Medical. "With the support of our investors, we are accelerating the development of the FieldForce™ Ablation System, building on early clinical evidence, and moving closer to our commercial goal of expanding access to next-generation PFA solutions for cardiac ablation."

"We are encouraged by the strong support and confidence from both new investors and our reinvesting seed-round investor base," said Oskar Dadason, chief financial officer. "This funding enables us to execute our strategic plan with speed and focus as we transition from early-stage innovation into commercial readiness."

Field Medical is developing transformative technology for the treatment of all cardiac arrhythmias, including VT and AF. The FieldForce Ablation System, featuring the first built-for-purpose, contact force focal PFA catheter, enables an instantaneous ablation workflow, with therapy delivered in a fraction of a second. Recent results from the VCAS (VT) and PULSE (AF) pilot studies demonstrate the system's versatility. Powered by FieldBending™, the company's proprietary technology that delivers brief, high-intensity electric fields, the System is positioned as the single, advanced solution for treating a full spectrum of cardiac arrhythmias.

Founded in 2022, Field Medical is advancing next-generation pulsed field ablation (PFA) technologies to address the complex needs of modern cardiac ablation. The company is led by Dr. Steven Mickelsen, a pioneer in pulsed electric field technology and a leading innovator in the field. His foundational work in PFA established the basis for modern advancements in the technology, which Field Medical continues to refine with its groundbreaking solutions. In 2024, Field Medical's technology was recognized by the FDA with Breakthrough Device Designation and inclusion in the TAP Pilot Program.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

The Growing Prevalence of VT and AF

Ventricular tachycardia (VT) and atrial fibrillation (AF) are two of the most common and serious arrhythmias, contributing to stroke, heart failure, sudden cardiac death and escalating health care costs. VT and premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) affect more than 6 million people in the United States and Europe, while AF impacts an estimated 2% to 6% of the global population.

The AF catheter ablation market is currently valued at $5 billion and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13% to 16%, surpassing $11 billion by 2034. In comparison, the global VT market— which includes devices and catheter ablation—was valued at approximately $12.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.26%, reaching $17 billion by 2027. Notably, the catheter ablation segment within the VT treatment market is projected to grow at a higher rate of 13% annually during this period, reflecting increased adoption of catheter-based interventions for VT management.

