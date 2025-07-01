Field Medical Closes Oversubscribed $35 Million Series B to Advance Development of FieldForce™ Pulsed Field Ablation Platform

BioStar Capital and Cue Growth co-lead financing to accelerate pivotal trial readiness and expand the ventricular tachycardia (VT) treatment market

New board leadership reflects Field's momentum and readiness for pivotal execution

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage company redefining cardiac ablation with next-generation pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology, today announced the close of a $35 million Series B financing round co-led by BioStar Capital and Cue Growth, with participation from existing strategic investors.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System by Field Medical: This next-generation PFA system is designed for transmural lesion creation, offering a novel approach to VT ablation.

The Series B financing will support the initiation of the company's pivotal VERITAS trial, advance the FieldForce Ablation System development, and further expand Field Medical's clinical and regulatory capabilities. The raise was catalyzed in part by strong pilot data presented at the 2025 Heart Rhythm Society meeting. With this round, Field Medical has raised $75 million to date, further solidifying its leadership in PFA innovation for complex arrhythmias.

"Ventricular tachycardia is among the most underpenetrated segments in electrophysiology, yet physicians still lack the tools they need," said Steven Mickelsen, MD, founder and CEO of Field Medical. "What is exciting is how VT is mirroring the early days of the AF market, strong clinical demand unmet by existing technology. We are poised to unlock this opportunity with our next-generation therapy built for speed, precision and real clinical progress, advancing toward pivotal readiness and redefining what is possible in VT care for high-risk patients."

"Field Medical's transformative technology is doing what few companies dare to do – tackling one of the most difficult and under-addressed challenges in cardiology with real innovation and urgency," said Louis Cannon, MD, founder and senior managing director of BioStar Capital. "Their physician-led team brings the right insight, and their FieldForce platform brings the right tools. We're proud to support this next chapter as they move closer to transforming VT care."

"This round reflects the momentum building behind Field Medical, not only from our clinical results, but also from the strength of our business fundamentals," said Oskar Dadason, CFO of Field Medical. "Our strong showing at HRS attracted institutional investor interest and reinforced continued support from existing investors, speaking volumes about the confidence in our technology, strategy, and leadership."

Board of Directors Update

In alignment with its accelerated growth trajectory, Field Medical announced updates to its Board of Directors:

Steven Mickelsen , MD, Founder and CEO, Field Medical – Electrophysiologist, serial entrepreneur, and inventor of pulsed field ablation technologies including FARAPULSE™ and FieldForce™.





– Electrophysiologist, serial entrepreneur, and inventor of pulsed field ablation technologies including FARAPULSE™ and FieldForce™. Mark Wisniewski , CFO of Enterra Medical – Medtech operator with deep buy-side experience and M&A leadership, guiding Field through its next phase of value creation as chairperson of the Field Medical board.





– Medtech operator with deep buy-side experience and M&A leadership, guiding Field through its next phase of value creation as chairperson of the Field Medical board. Marlou Janssen , Board Member at Field Medical, Sonion, Acarix, EBAMed, and Inspiration Healthcare – Experienced executive and board member, former President of Biotronik U.S. and VP/GM at EPD Solutions Philips, bringing decades of commercial, product and clinical strategy leadership in cardiology and emerging medtech.





– Experienced executive and board member, former President of Biotronik U.S. and VP/GM at EPD Solutions Philips, bringing decades of commercial, product and clinical strategy leadership in cardiology and emerging medtech. Alexei Mlodinow , MD, MBA – Surgeon by training, serial entrepreneur, and investor with a track record in medtech innovation and multiple exits, including the $140M acquisition of Surgical Innovation Associates.





– Surgeon by training, serial entrepreneur, and investor with a track record in medtech innovation and multiple exits, including the acquisition of Surgical Innovation Associates. Ben Cannon , Founding Partner, Cue Growth – Seasoned venture capital investor with deep experience scaling growth-stage companies, offering institutional governance expertise and a performance-driven lens to support Field as the company scales.

About Field Medical® Inc.

Founded in 2022, Field Medical is advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) technologies for the treatment of complex cardiac arrhythmias. Led by PFA pioneer Dr. Steven Mickelsen, the company's FieldForce™ Ablation System combines breakthrough catheter design with proprietary FieldBending™ energy to enable rapid, targeted ablation. In 2024, the company received Breakthrough Device Designation and was selected for the FDA TAP Pilot Program for its VT indication. To learn more about the company's clinical focus and technology, watch the Heart Rhythm 2025 Satellite Symposium replay, PFA in the Ventricle: The Future of Ablation.

For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

Media Contact

Holly Windler

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722619/Field_Medical_FieldForce__Ablation_System_Next_generation_PFA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574173/Field_Medical_Logo_Block_WhiteOnBlack_Logo.jpg