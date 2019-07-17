Field Neuro-enhancement Announces Collaboration with Blum Center for Health

RYE BROOK, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Field, the pioneer in personalized brain optimization, announces it has successfully launched a collaboration with the renowned Blum Center for Health led by the esteemed doctor and author, Dr. Susan Blum.

Brain Neuro-enhancement

Field's unique approach is a combination of cutting-edge, FDA-approved techniques to optimize clients' brain function and performance. The treatments are highly effective in reducing stress and anxiety levels, providing symptom resolution for depression, PTSD, ADD/ADHD, and post-concussive trauma, as well as providing cognitive enhancement for anti-aging and overall optimization.

Field treatments always begin with an in-depth analysis and evaluation on the client's brain and a Know Yourself Better Report TM. This report analyzes multiple EEG readings, details what the brain firing patterns mean for each person, and provides a suggested path to achieving the patient's pre-defined well-being goals.

From reducing stress and anxiety, to relieving the negative symptoms of PTSD or ADD, to enhancing cognitive abilities in the longevity process, Field supports clients in leading a healthier lifestyle and achieving desired outcomes. Field works with children, teens, and adults of all ages.

What impresses clients most about the Field experience is seeing how the patterns of their brainwaves correlate with their everyday thoughts, feelings and behaviors, providing a platform for understanding and improving symptoms that have often been with them for years.

Field shows how our brain's activity determines almost everything about what we do and how we feel. But what most people don't know is that we have more personal control of our brains than we ever imagined. By taking advantage of neuroplasticity - our brain's ability to change, we have the power to update our beliefs, emotional states, attitudes, and behaviors.

Devon White, CEO and co-founder of Field, is "thrilled to announce this collaboration and be able to impact clients at the Blum Center on their paths to longevity and well-being."

Dr. Susan Blum believes Field will bring added value to the Center through its innovative approach, and explained how the team is "excited that Field will be providing brain optimization to their clients."



As Field grows its programs and technology, you can expect to see more dynamic collaborations and new unique Field Wellness Centers coming into the market soon as the company goes through its second round of investment to strengthen its market position and move into the space of neurotechnology and wellness during the next two years.

For more information, visit www.experiencethefield.com.

Press Contact:

Devon White

+1 (845) 702-7151

218233@email4pr.com

SOURCE Field