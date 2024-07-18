Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market size is set to grow by USD 4.43 billion from 2024-2028, High adoption of smartphones and tablets globally to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.09% during the forecast period. High adoption of smartphones and tablets globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased proliferation of IoT. However, cloning concerns in fpga design poses a challenge. Key market players include Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Broadcom Inc., Efinix Inc., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., GlobalSpec LLC, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Menta SAS, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, QuickLogic Corp., Siemens AG, Silicon Creations, SoftBank Group Corp., and Synopsys Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (High-end FPGA, Mid-end FPGA, and Low-end FPGA), Application (Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Consumer electronics, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Broadcom Inc., Efinix Inc., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., GlobalSpec LLC, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Menta SAS, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, QuickLogic Corp., Siemens AG, Silicon Creations, SoftBank Group Corp., and Synopsys Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is experiencing exponential growth, with over 8.5 billion active devices in 2020 and a projected increase to 25 billion by 2030. IoT applications span from consumer electronics to automobiles, offering cost-effective and efficient solutions for daily tasks. Businesses stand to benefit from optimized automation processes, inventory management, energy efficiency, security, and energy conservation. However, challenges arise with power efficiency in IoT devices, incompatible interfaces, and accommodating future device performance requirements. FPGAs address these challenges through their re-programmability and low power consumption, making them an essential component in IoT design. Consequently, the global FPGA market is poised for growth as IoT proliferation continues.

The FPGA market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies. Key applications include artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, and embedded processor solutions for driver safety and autonomous driving in the automotive sector. In telecom, FPGAs are utilized for infotainment, cockpit applications, cloud computing, big data analytics, and hardware acceleration in 5G networks. Semiconductor companies focus on providing longer design cycles and specialized expertise for different application categories, such as telecom and high-performance computing. Antifuse, Configurable Logic Blocks, Programmable Interconnects, and Integrated Circuits are essential components in FPGAs. OEMs in Smart Cities leverage FPGAs for deep packet inspection and network processing. NRE costs for FPGAs, including PROM, ASIC, EEPROM, SRAM, Flash, and EPROM, remain a consideration for businesses.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

FPGA market growth may be challenged due to the ease of imitating FPGA designs, leading manufacturers to implement Physical Unclonable Functions (PUFs) since 2002. PUFs, a one-way function, create unique outputs added to the production process, making it difficult for rivals to replicate exact outputs. Altera's Stratix chips and Xilinx's Device DNA offer side-channel attack protection and anti-cloning measures like JTAG disabling and CRC. Effective deployment relies on using the correct device configuration at the right time. These security measures can pose a significant threat to FPGA market expansion during the forecast period.

The FPGA market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including semiconductors, telecom, and consumer electronics. FPGAs offer configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects, making them ideal for custom digital integrated circuit designs. However, challenges such as higher Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) costs compared to Programmable Read-Only Memory (PROM), Application-Specific Integrated Circuits ( ASIC ), EEPROM, SRAM, Flash, and EPROM, remain. OEMs in sectors like Smart Cities, deep packet inspection, network processing, security, and more, are increasingly adopting FPGAs for their low power consumption and high compute density. Mid-range FPGAs are popular in wearables, handheld devices, mobile applications, and cloud service providers. The telecom sector and data processing centers benefit from flash-based FPGAs. The FPGA architecture continues to evolve, offering lower power consumption, faster turnaround time, and customizable logic functions for digital signal processing and data processing applications. The automotive industry is also exploring FPGAs for their programmable logic elements, logic gates, and flip-flops. Remote work, online learning, telemedicine, and more are driving the need for FPGAs in today's world. The semiconductor industry's continuous evolution ensures that FPGAs remain a crucial component in the digital age.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This field-programmable gate array (fpga) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 High-end FPGA

1.2 Mid-end FPGA

1.3 Low-end FPGA Application 2.1 Telecommunication

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Consumer electronics

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 High-end FPGA- The FPGA market experienced steady growth in 2020, driven by increasing demand from various industries such as telecommunications, automotive, and defense. Companies continue to invest in FPGAs due to their flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and high performance. The automotive sector, in particular, is expected to witness significant growth as FPGAs enable advanced driver assistance systems and electric vehicle applications. Furthermore, the rising trend of IoT and edge computing is fueling the adoption of FPGAs for data processing and connectivity. Overall, the FPGA market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global market for in-vitro and in-vivo micro electrode arrays is expanding rapidly, driven by advancements in neuroscience research and biomedical applications. These arrays enable precise monitoring and stimulation of neural activity, crucial for understanding brain function and developing treatments for neurological disorders.

The global all flash array market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions in data-intensive environments. All flash arrays offer superior speed, reliability, and efficiency compared to traditional storage systems, making them essential for modern data centers and enterprises aiming to optimize their IT infrastructure.

Research Analysis

The Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market refers to the business sector focused on designing, manufacturing, and selling FPGAs. An FPGA is a type of digital integrated circuit that utilizes configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects to create custom logic functions. Unlike Programmable Read-Only Memories (PROM), Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), or Electronically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memories (EEPROM), FPGAs are programmable and reprogrammable, making them ideal for various applications. FPGAs are widely used in semiconductor industries for deep packet inspection, network processing, security, and digital signal processing. Their high compute density and low power consumption make them suitable for wearables, handheld devices, mobile applications, and cloud service providers. FPGAs consist of programmable logic elements, such as logic gates and flip-flops, which can be customized for various data processing applications. With their flexibility and versatility, FPGAs continue to gain popularity in numerous industries, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution for complex digital design requirements.

Market Research Overview

The Fpga market encompasses configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects that enable the creation of custom digital integrated circuits. FPGAs offer programmable and reprogrammable logic functions, making them ideal for various applications, including digital signal processing, data processing, and telecom sector needs. These semiconductor devices are known for their high compute density, low power consumption, and continuous evolution to meet the demands of emerging technologies. The market caters to various industries, including telecom, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies. Applications range from deep packet inspection and network processing for security to wearables, handheld, and mobile devices. Cloud service providers and OEMs also leverage FPGAs for hardware acceleration, big data analytics, and 5G infrastructure. FPGAs provide customizable logic functions using programmable logic elements, logic gates, and flip-flops. Their use extends to infotainment, autonomous driving, and cockpit applications. With the advent of specialized expertise, longer design cycles, and lower power consumption, FPGAs are increasingly being adopted for high-performance computing, data processing centers, and antifuse-based solutions. The market's flexibility allows it to cater to diverse application categories, including telecom segment needs and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

High-end FPGA



Mid-end FPGA



Low-end FPGA

Application

Telecommunication



Industrial



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio