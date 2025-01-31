Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market to Grow by USD 4.44 Billion (2024-2028), Boosted by High Adoption of Smartphones & Tablets, with Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.09% during the forecast period. High adoption of smartphones and tablets globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased proliferation of IoT. However, cloning concerns in fpga design poses a challenge. Key market players include Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Broadcom Inc., Efinix Inc., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., GlobalSpec LLC, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Menta SAS, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, QuickLogic Corp., Siemens AG, Silicon Creations, SoftBank Group Corp., and Synopsys Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market 2024-2028

Field-Programmable Gate Array (Fpga) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4438.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries China, South Korea, US, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Broadcom Inc., Efinix Inc., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., GlobalSpec LLC, GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Menta SAS, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, QuickLogic Corp., Siemens AG, Silicon Creations, SoftBank Group Corp., and Synopsys Inc.

Market Driver

The FPGA market is experiencing significant growth in the semiconductor industry, driven by the demand for configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects. FPGAs are digital integrated circuits that offer customizable logic functions through programmable and reprogrammable programmable logic elements, including logic gates and flip-flops. This flexibility makes FPGAs ideal for various application categories, such as telecom, data processing centers, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Key trends in the FPGA market include low power consumption, high compute density, and continuous evolution to meet the needs of OEMs and end-users. Flash-based FPGAs are gaining popularity due to their lower NRE costs and shorter turnaround times. FPGAs are being used in smart cities for deep packet inspection and network processing, as well as in wearables, handheld devices, mobile applications, cloud service providers, and telecom segment for 5G and hardware acceleration. The FPGA architecture is also being used in specialized expertise areas like driver safety, autonomous driving, infotainment, and cockpit applications. The telecom sector, data processing applications, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are also significant markets for FPGAs. The FPGA market is expected to grow further due to the increasing demand for low power consumption, high-performance computing, and longer design cycles in various industries.

The Internet of Things (IoT) market encompasses a vast array of applications, from smart consumer electronics to wearables and automobiles. For individuals, IoT offers affordable and efficient devices to streamline daily tasks. Businesses, on the other hand, can benefit from optimized automation processes, improved inventory management, enhanced energy efficiency, and heightened security. In 2020, over 8.5 billion IoT devices were in use globally, with this number projected to exceed 25 billion by 2030. Designers face challenges in implementing IoT solutions, including power efficiency, compatibility with inadequate interfaces, and the need to accommodate future growth and performance demands.

Market Challenges

The FPGA market is thriving in the semiconductor industry, offering configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects as alternatives to Integrated Circuits (ICs) like PROM, ASIC , EEPROM, SRAM, Flash, and EPROM. FPGAs are programmable and reprogrammable, making them customizable for various logic functions and digital signal processing applications. The telecom sector, smart cities, and emerging technologies such as deep packet inspection, network processing, security, and 5G are major application categories driving the market. Mid-range FPGAs are popular for wearables, handheld, and mobile applications, while flash-based FPGAs cater to high-performance computing and data processing centers. OEMs in automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things rely on FPGAs for hardware acceleration. The FPGA architecture's low power consumption and high compute density make it ideal for remote work, online learning, telemedicine, and cloud service providers. Continuous evolution, lower power consumption, and shorter design cycles are key advantages, making FPGAs a valuable investment for businesses.

Segment Overview

This field-programmable gate array (fpga) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 High-end FPGA

1.2 Mid-end FPGA

1.3 Low-end FPGA Application 2.1 Telecommunication

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Consumer electronics

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 High-end FPGA- High-end FPGAs, featuring millions of logic cells, have expanded their application beyond telecommunications to military and broadcast industries. Intel's Stratix series, such as the Stratix-II, offers advanced security features like bitstream encryption for design protection. Vendors like Intel and Xilinx are launching new high-end FPGAs to meet growing demand. Security concerns are driving the high-end FPGA market, with Stratix-II's encryption being a notable example. These developments are expected to significantly contribute to the global FPGA market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market refers to the business sector focused on designing, manufacturing, and selling FPGAs, which are digital integrated circuits that can be programmed and reprogrammed to implement custom logic functions. FPGAs consist of configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects, allowing for high compute density and low power consumption. They are used in various applications, including deep packet inspection, network processing, security, and digital signal processing, among others. FPGAs offer customizability and flexibility, making them suitable for wearables, handheld devices, mobile applications, cloud service providers, and more. Unlike Programmable Read-Only Memories (PROM), FPGAs are programmable and reprogrammable, making them more versatile than Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), EPROMs, EEPROMs, SRAMs, Flash, and other memory types. FPGAs are essential for data processing applications due to their high performance and ability to implement complex logic functions using programmable logic elements, including logic gates and flip-flops.

Market Research Overview

The Fpga market is a dynamic segment of the semiconductor industry, characterized by its configurable logic blocks and programmable interconnects. FPGAs are integrated circuits that offer the flexibility of a Programmable Read-Only Memory (PROM), Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM), Static Random Access Memory (SRAM), Flash, or Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EPROM), but with the added benefit of being programmable and reprogrammable. FPGAs consist of programmable logic elements, including logic gates and flip-flops, that can be customized to perform various logic functions, digital signal processing, and data processing applications. The market caters to diverse industries, including telecom, smart cities, wearables, handheld, mobile applications, cloud service providers, and more. FPGAs are integral to network processing, deep packet inspection, security, and other applications due to their low power consumption, high compute density, and continuous evolution. The telecom sector, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things, all benefit from FPGAs. Mid-range FPGAs are increasingly popular, and flash-based FPGAs are gaining traction. The semiconductor industry's longer design cycles and the need for specialized expertise contribute to the market's growth. Applications in high-performance computing, antifuse, data processing, telecom segments, and 5G further expand the market's potential.

