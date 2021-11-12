Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market To Reach USD 11420 Million By The End Of 2027 With A CAGR of 10.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FPGA Market is segmented By Type - SRAM, Antifuse, FLASH, By Application - Telecommunication, Industrial and Security, Military and Aerospace, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

In 2020, the global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market size was USD 5708.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 11420 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Fpga Market Are:

The FPGAs market is predicted to expand as the production volume and demand for telecommunications, data centers, and automotive products and solutions such as wireless baseband solutions, radio solutions, wireless modems, network processing cards, and electrical devices grow. FPGAs are increasingly being employed in data centers to offload and speed specialized services. This factor is predicted to propel the FPGA industry forward. '

The increasing need for customizable integration is expected to drive the FPGA market. FPGAs offer several advantages such as rapid prototyping, easy debugging, low cost and lower the danger of product annihilation.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-32M392/FPGA_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FPGA MARKET

The expansion of the FPGA market is likely to be aided by the significant increase in demand for data centers as a result of the increasing incorporation of IoT in many sectors. FPGA helps data centers boost their processing performance. The growing demand for efficient computing, greater scalability, dependability, and storage, as well as the use of HPC in the cloud, are projected to propel the FPGA market forward.

The increasing application of FPGA in the telecom industry is expected to further accelerate the FPGA market growth. System designers can employ FPGAs to create silicon devices that implement their own ideas rather than relying on merchant silicon that may or may not meet their needs. When the power is turned on, most FPGAs are set up in the target system. This enables system designers to construct hardware before the FPGA logic is finalized, as well as to quickly upgrade the system to address bugs or add new features. From comprehensive system on chip (SoC) designs to simple connections between different interfaces on commercial silicon devices, FPGAs are employed in a variety of ways. FPGAs are also well-suited to low-cost applications in which security and reliability are critical.

Furthermore, the FPGA market is expected to grow due to the increased use of FPGAs as an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) resource by cloud customers. Several cloud service providers are using field programming gate arrays to speed up network encryption, deep learning, memory caching, webpage ranking, high-frequency trading, and video conversion.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-32M392/global-field-programmable-gate-array-fpga

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Share Analysis

Based on type, the SRAM segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Because it allows for easy reconfiguration, SRAM is the most often used technology for programming FPGAs. SRAM-based FPGAs are created using the CMOS fabrication method, which allows for higher power efficiency and logic density than previous technologies, which is propelling the market forward.

Based on application, the data centers & computing segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The continued usage of high-performance computing (HPC) in cloud storage, as well as significant technological breakthroughs in the fields of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning, are driving this segment's growth.

Based on region, APAC is projected to be the most lucrative region. The increasing Internet penetration, ongoing technological advancements such as the introduction of 4G and 5G, and growing data traffic due to the rising number of technologically advanced consumer electronic devices and connected device users are all contributing to the market's growth in this region. The region has a substantial presence of major semiconductor foundries that provide manifesting services to FPGA firms. The APAC FPGA market is likely to be driven by the telecommunications, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and computer industries.

Inquire For Customization:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-32M392/FPGA_Market

TOP COMPANIES IN THE FPGA MARKET

With a sales share of 36 percent in 2018, Xilinx is the world's top maker of Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), followed by Intel, Microsemi, latTic, and Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. The top five businesses have a combined market share of 90% of the overall global market.

FPGA Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA



FPGA Market By Company

Xilinx

Intel

Microsemi

latTic

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-32M392/FPGA_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-32M392&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The global FPGA in Telecom market size is projected to reach USD 1366.7 million by 2027, from USD 960.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-202

- Global FPGA Module Market Research Report 2021

- Global FPGA Accelerators Market Research Report 2021

- Global Embedded Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Sales Market Report 2021

- Global FPGA Design Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global FPGA and PLD Market Research Report 2021

- Global FPGA Configuration Memory Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Field Programmable Gate Array(FPGA) Development Board Sales Market Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports on FPGA

ABOUT US

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports