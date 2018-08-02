Field Proven Metalworking Fluids for Todays Machining Challenges

will have their experts on site to present informative, technical solutions at IMTS 2018. IMTS is the premier manufacturing and technology show for the metalworking industry that runs from September 10-15 in Chicago, Illinois, at McCormick Place.

As the automotive industry continues to strive for improved fuel economy and reduced emissions, new materials and processes are being utilized to achieve vehicle weight reduction, increased engine performance, and to maintain or increase the overall performance and safety of the vehicle. The current focus towards light weight engine components is leading to the use of highly engineered materials that introduces new machining challenges. To meet these challenges, Quaker will be highlighting field proven, advanced product technology with the QUAKERCOOL® 7450, 5035, and 8013 metal removal fluids:

QUAKERCOOL ® 7450 - high-performance microemulsion ideally suited to all operations demanding premium surface finish quality and consistent lubrication.

– Ultra-stable semi-synthetic metalworking coolant designed for medium to heavy duty applications. This product has been engineered for superior emulsion stability and delivers exceptional tool life leading to reduced cycle times and significant operational efficiency gains. QUAKERCOOL® 8013 – Heavy duty synthetic metalworking fluid for use on aluminum and aerospace alloys. It is specially formulated for aluminum machining and provides superior surface finish in critical machining applications.

Stop by Quaker's booth 431949 in the West Building meet our experts and try your luck at our electronic matching game.

For more information on Quaker's innovative metalworking fluid offerings please visit: https://www.quakerchem.com/events/imts-2018/

For more information on Quaker Chemical and its full product line offerings, please visit quakerchem.com

About Quaker Chemical Corporation



Quaker Chemical Corporation is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe and cans. For nearly 100 years, Quaker has helped customers around the world achieve production efficiency, improve product quality, and lower costs through a combination of innovative technology, process knowledge and customized services. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, USA, Quaker serves businesses worldwide with a network of dedicated and experienced professionals whose mission is to make a difference. Visit quakerchem.com to learn more.

