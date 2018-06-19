Field Roast Grain Meat Company Announces Exclusive Agreement with Essen Foods, Expands Distribution in Australia and New Zealand

"We're so pleased to expand our relationship with Essen Foods by naming them the exclusive distributor for Field Roast products in Australia and New Zealand," stated Dan Curtin, President of Field Roast. "Coming off an incredible first quarter where the brand experienced 81% YOY sales increase overall, this is a strategic decision we've made to create efficiencies supporting our continued growth and look forward to continuing this momentum internationally with the support of Essen Foods."

Essen Foods' unmatched network of affiliated cold storage, transport and delivery infrastructure partners will expand distribution for Field Roast grain meat products including Field Roast Sausages, Deli Slices, FieldBurger, Roasts, Loaves and the brand's new frozen set. With this agreement, Essen Foods will also provide Field Roast with regional advertising, in-store marketing support, trade show presence, Australian label compliance and much more.

"Essen Foods is delighted have been selected to be the exclusive distributor of Field Roast products," said Yeshaya Brown, Founder of Essen Foods. "We are thrilled to work together in achieving full market penetration of the premium Field Roast product range throughout Australia."

Through Essen Foods distribution channels, Field Roast is stocked in a vast network of independently-owned Australian retailers including Vegan Pantry, The Leo's Fine Food & Wine Network, Supabarn, The Cruelty Free Shop, Chapley's IGA Drake's IGA, Ritchies IGA and Foodworks.

About Essen Foods

Essen Foods is a Melbourne, Australia-based distribution company specializing in ambient, chilled and frozen food items. Canadian-born Yeshaya Brown founded the company in 2007 with a mission to connect consumers of the Southern Hemisphere with his favorite U.S. and Canadian products. The company has since grown to become a powerhouse of frozen food and grocery distribution. Essen Foods is now the trusted sole Australian wholesaler and distributor for a number of premium international brands. Essen Foods distributes to Victoria, NSW, Western Australia, South Australia, The Northern Territory, Queensland, Tasmania and New Zealand.

About Field Roast Grain Meat Co.

Founded in 1997, Field Roast Grain Meat Co. creates artisanal plant-based meats and cheese, made with real ingredients and traditional food making practices. Its ever-expanding array of products includes roasts, sausages, deli slices, loaves, a frankfurter, a burger, and vegan cheese slices. Field Roast products can be found in thousands of retail stores and over 500 restaurant menus nationwide. Field Roast was honored to be named VegNews Magazine's 2015 Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.fieldroast.com, or join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

