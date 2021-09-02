Field Service Management Software (FSM) Market To Garner 31% Growth from Europe with Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. Emerging as Dominant Players | Technavio
Sep 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Technavio has been monitoring the field service management (FSM) software market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.68 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 18.22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the information technology industry is likely to witness mixed impacts during the forecast period. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Positive & Superior growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?
The on-premise deployment segment held the largest market share in 2020 and will continue to lead the market growth.
- What is the projected CAGR?
The market is expected to witness a decelerating CAGR of 18.22%.
- How much will be the expected YOY in 2021?
The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 19.74%.
- What will be anticipated incremental growth?
The market is anticipated to record incremental growth worth USD 3.68 billion.
- How big is the Europe market?
31% of the growth will originate from Europe.
The various pricing strategies by vendors, increasing demand for SaaS-based FSM solutions, and surging requirements to drive workforce productivity will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of deploying FSM software and threat from open-source FSM software are some of the prominent vendors likely to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The field service management (FSM) software market report covers the following areas:
- Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size
- Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Trends
- Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Industry Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Coresystems AG, FieldAware Group Ltd., FieldEZ, Kirona Solutions Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., OverIT Spa, ServiceMax Inc., ServicePower Inc., and Zinier Inc. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this field service management (FSM) software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist field service management (FSM) software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the field service management (FSM) software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the field service management (FSM) software market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of field service management (FSM) software market vendors
