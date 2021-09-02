Field Service Management Software (FSM) Market To Garner 31% Growth from Europe with Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. Emerging as Dominant Players | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the information technology industry is likely to witness mixed impacts during the forecast period. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have Positive & Superior growth.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

The on-premise deployment segment held the largest market share in 2020 and will continue to lead the market growth.

What is the projected CAGR?

The market is expected to witness a decelerating CAGR of 18.22%.

How much will be the expected YOY in 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 19.74%.

What will be anticipated incremental growth?

The market is anticipated to record incremental growth worth USD 3.68 billion .

How big is the Europe market?

31% of the growth will originate from Europe .

The various pricing strategies by vendors, increasing demand for SaaS-based FSM solutions, and surging requirements to drive workforce productivity will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of deploying FSM software and threat from open-source FSM software are some of the prominent vendors likely to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The field service management (FSM) software market report covers the following areas:

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Size

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Trends

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market Industry Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Coresystems AG, FieldAware Group Ltd., FieldEZ, Kirona Solutions Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., OverIT Spa, ServiceMax Inc., ServicePower Inc., and Zinier Inc. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this field service management (FSM) software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist field service management (FSM) software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the field service management (FSM) software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the field service management (FSM) software market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of field service management (FSM) software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coresystems AG

FieldAware Group Ltd.

FieldEZ

Kirona Solutions Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

OverIT Spa

ServiceMax Inc.

ServicePower Inc.

Zinier Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

