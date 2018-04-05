Field Set for 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition Championship

The three-day national championship features the top 10 teams from colleges and universities across the country testing their skills in defending against cyber-attacks. The National Champion will be awarded the Alamo Cup on April 15 at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida.

More than 230 colleges and universities participated in qualifying and regional NCCDC events, with the winners of each regional event advancing to the National Championship. The winners of the 10 regional competitions are:

Utah Valley University

University of Virginia

University of Buffalo

California State University, Northridge

Indiana Institute of Technology

Dakota State University

University of Washington

University of Alaska Fairbanks

Baylor University

University of Central Florida

"As the cyber threat grows and advanced technology emerges to protect against it, new training programs are needed to develop the skills needed to help preserve our way of life," said John DeSimone, vice president of Cybersecurity and Special Missions at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "NCCDC is critical to establish the talent needed to fill the projected 1.8 million positions estimated to be open by 2022."

NCCDC is a unique competition that is focused on the operational aspect of managing and protecting an existing "commercial" network infrastructure. Collegiate competitors face challenges similar to real-world situations as they manage, protect and defend their infrastructure from live 'Red Teams' that pose a threat to their defense strategy.

"CCDC events help students develop the technical, leadership and teamwork skills they need to pursue information security and information technology careers," said Dwayne Williams, director of the NCCDC. "The students competing in CCDC events are highly motivated, capable and heavily recruited by government, academia and industry. It's amazing to see the teams getting better and better with each passing year."

For more information about the NCCDC or National Champion, visit NCCDC.org or follow on Twitter @Nationalccdc, #NCCDC.

About the National CCDC:

Hosted by the Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security at the University of Texas at San Antonio, the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC) system provides institutions with an information assurance or computer security curriculum a controlled, competitive environment to assess their student's depth of understanding and operational competency in managing the challenges inherent in protecting a corporate network infrastructure and business information systems. For more information, visit NCCDC.org.

