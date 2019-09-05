Field Squared Expands Team to Meet Growing Market Demand

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc.TM, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, today announced significant companywide expansion across varying departments over the first half of the year.

To meet the growing demand for Field Squared's industry-leading field service automation software, the Company expanded nearly every department, from customer success and support to product development and sales.

"We relish in the opportunity to grow our team and are excited to bring on individuals with deep technical knowledge to help position Field Squared for the future," said Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO at Field Squared. "With the markets we operate in showing no signs of slowing down, the team will continue to grow over the rest of 2019. Our newly expanded team is already working on innovative solutions we can't wait to share. Stay tuned for more announcements over the coming months."

Customer Success and Support

The customer success team filled a key business analyst (BA)/manager role to continue to ensure the company's positive customer experience. With little to no customer churn, this role helps facilitate communication with existing customers, while onboarding new customers Field Squared brings on. The support team also added a new hire.

Product Development

Field Squared continues to innovate, enhancing the platform with each new release. To further mature the mobile application to provide leading-edge technician enablement tools, Field Squared brought on a seasoned mobile app developer. The expanded team is already working on building out features and capabilities on the roadmap over 2019.

Sales

With the market for field service automation software heating up over the past year, the company filled two new strategic sales roles to meet market demand.

Field Squared plans to continue to add additional headcount over 2019.

About Field Squared

Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.

