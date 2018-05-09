Field Squared Expands Web and Mobile Application Capabilities with Field Service Management Innovations

Expanded Scheduling, Dispatch and Route Optimization:

Create and view color-coded customers/contacts on the Map for territory management

Search for an address (or point of interest) and create a work order, contact or asset based on that location right from the Map view

Enriched Analytics, Reporting and Business Intelligence:

Generate a field service performance report that shows for a set of work orders, how much time each technician assigned to that work order spent in each status (i.e. drive-time, on-site, etc.)

Advanced Smart Form Automation and Work Order Management:

Auto-populate data across multiple Smart Forms. For example, one form tracks hours, one form tracks parts, while another form is the customer invoice. Now, you can total values on the invoice by pulling data from the other two forms, saving time and ensuring accuracy.

Field Squared's native iOS mobile application—the application utilized by the field workforce—has been enhanced to include:

Schedule work orders within a new calendar view

Connect multiple geo-coded addresses to customers/contacts, allowing for at-a-glance mapping of related locations and real-time directions

"Field service organizations seek to do more with less and automate their field service workflows," said Mark Percy, VP of Technology at Field Squared. "Field Squared's enhanced capabilities allow dispatchers more control over their scheduling views and empower supervisors with additional technician performance reports."

Read the blog post for the full details.

About Field Squared

Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Management Process Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, completely automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. The powerful Platform delivers predictive analytics for proactive planning as well as interoperability across existing business systems, without the need for any software development or ongoing application maintenance. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Aasted

Director of Marketing at Field Squared

pr@fieldsquared.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/field-squared-expands-web-and-mobile-application-capabilities-with-field-service-management-innovations-300645745.html

SOURCE Field Squared

Related Links

http://www.fieldsquared.com

